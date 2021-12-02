Sevilla vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Villarreal on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 3-1 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Villarreal and have won 15 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed nine victories against Sevilla and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Villarreal. Sevilla were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-W

Sevilla vs Villarreal Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Alejandro Gomez has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend. Jesus Navas and Youssef En-Nesyri are still injured, however, and will be sidelined on Saturday.

Injured: Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri

Doubtful: Erik Lamela, Suso

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Juan Foyth, Boulaye Dia, and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection. Villarreal have a fully-fit squad at their disposal going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction

Sevilla have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui this year and could potentially mount a title challenge this season. The Andalusian giants have built an excellent squad and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have struggled in La Liga this year and cannot afford another poor result this weekend. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Villarreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi