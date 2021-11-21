Sevilla vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sevilla are set to play Wolfsburg at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Javier Calleja's Alaves in La Liga. Goals from experienced centre-back Victor Laguardia and former Newcastle United striker Joselu for Alaves was cancelled out by goals from Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos and Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic for Sevilla.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Goals from Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa and veteran striker Fabian Klos for Arminia Bielefeld was cancelled out by goals from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst and Germany international Lukas Nmecha for Wolfsburg.

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other once before. It was recently in the Champions League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

A goal from Swiss winger Renato Steffen for Wolfsburg was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Croatia international Ivan Rakitic. Wolfsburg had French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui sent off in the second-half.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-W

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-L-L

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg Team News

Sevilla

Sevilla will be without former Manchester City star and Spain international Jesus Navas, with the experienced right-back nursing an injury alongside Moroccan stiker Youssef En-Nesyri. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine right-back Gonzalo Montiel and winger Suso. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Youssef En-Nesyri, Jesus Navas

Doubtful: Suso, Gonzalo Montiel

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg boss Florian Kohfeldt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian right-back William. There are doubts over the availability of Polish forward Bartosz Bialek and Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager.

Injured: William

Doubtful: Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic, Ludwig Augustinsson, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Munir El Haddadi

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Micky van de Ven, John Brooks, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Aster Vranckx, Paulo Otavio, Dodi Lukebakio, Lukas Nmecha, Wout Weghorst

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Sevilla have done well under the management of Julen Lopetegui so far. However, they have been disappointing in the Champions League this season, and are bottom in their group. They are yet to win a game in the competition this season. Given that Sevilla are better known for their Europa League achievements, they will be keen to at least finish 3rd in the group stages.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are currently 3rd in the group. They have some exciting players like Wout Weghorst, Lukas Nmecha and Ridle Baku, who are all capable of causing problems to the opposition.

Sevilla could edge past Wolfsburg here.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Wolfsburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand