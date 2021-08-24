Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoff 2021-22

AS Monaco take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium on Wednesday in the final round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg back in France and will look to protect their lead and seal their spot in the group stages.

AS Monaco suffered a huge blow in their race for a place in the Champions League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg.

In that encounter, Pedrinho came up trumps for the Ukrainians as he scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.

Back at home, Shakhtar Donetsk claimed a 3-0 victory over 10-man Chornomorets Odesa in the Ukrainian Premier League last time out.

The Miners have won eight of their last nine games across all competitions with their 2-1 defeat against Oleksandria.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope his side can maintain this momentum as they look to return to the Champions League group stages.

Meanwhile, Monaco’s string of poor performances continued as they returned to Ligue 1 with a 2-0 loss against RC Lens.

In a fiery contest which saw both sides finish with 10 men, Ignatius Ganago and Simon Banza scored to hand Lens their second win in three games against Monaco.

The Monégasques are currently on a three-game losing streak across all competitions and second-bottom in Ligue 1 with one point from three games.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

AS Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Miners will be without the services of Maksym Malyshev, who has been ruled out with a knee problem.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

There are currently no known injuries in the AS Monaco camp, while goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has completed a loan move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Marlon, Mykola Matvienko, Viktor Kornienko; Maycon, Marcus Antonio; Tete, Alan Patrick, Manor Solomon; Lassina Traore

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Djibril Sidibé, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco Prediction

AS Monaco have seen their form steadily decline in recent weeks and will head into the game in search of a morale-boosting win. However, they take on a rampant Shakhtar Donetsk side, who have a 1-0 first-leg advantage and have won each of their last four games. We predict Shakhtar will come away with the win and book their place in the Champions League.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 AS Monaco

