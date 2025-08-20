Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk will be up against Servette at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Conference League play-off round qualifying clash. The Ukrainian club have enjoyed a positive start to their domestic campaign, most recently beating Veres Rivne 2-0 and will hope to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.
They participated in the Europa League qualifiers earlier in the summer but were knocked out in the last round after losing on penalties to Greek side Panathinaikos following a goalless draw across two legs.
Servette, meanwhile, began their quest for continental football in the Champions League qualifiers but were knocked out in the second round following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Viktoria Plzen. They were then relegated to the Europa League qualifiers but were immediately knocked out after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Utrecht.
The Swiss club find themselves in a precarious situation with their last chance at European football this term being the Conference League, and they will be looking to take a step closer towards that goal with a win on Thursday.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Shakhtar and Servette.
- The two teams faced off for the first time in the second round of the 1983-94 UEFA Cup Winner's Cup, with the Miners winning the two-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate.
- Shakhtar have had 13 competitive meetings against Swiss opposition. They have won nine of those games, drawn once and lost the other three.
- Servette have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.
- Neither side have ever appeared in the main stages of the Conference League.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette Prediction
Hirnyky's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have no 'home advantage' this week, with the first-leg tie set to be held in Poland, but they remain favorites to win nonetheless.
Similarly, the Maroons saw their latest result end a six-game winless run. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the Super League club return to their old ways this week.
Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Servette
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Shakhtar Donetsk to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)