"Shakira and Pique towards the end were not having se**al relations" - Journalist reveals how Clara Chia defends relationship with Barcelona legend

The drama continues to unfold between Shakira, her ex-partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, and the woman he allegedly left her for, Clara Chia Marti.

According to reports, Clara Chia has been defending her relationship with Pique, asserting that Shakira and the former footballer were no longer intimate towards the end of their relationship.

B/R Football @brfootball Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:



"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” https://t.co/3sDRFg3oYd

A journalist named Roberto Antoilin, who is privy to the situation, revealed Chia's stance, stating via MARCA:

"Shakira and Pique towards the end were not having sexual relations, and Clara uses this to defend herself."

After their separation, Shakira fired back at Pique and his girlfriend with a scorching new track, BZRP Music Sessions #53, in collaboration with Bizarrap. The song takes jabs at Pique and Clara Chia with lyrics like:

"You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Pop Crave @PopCrave Gerard Piqué slams Shakira and her fans in a new interview:



“I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.” Gerard Piqué slams Shakira and her fans in a new interview:“I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.” https://t.co/MN3zbd9Civ

Meanwhile, Clara Chia and her friends have reportedly retaliated by calling the international pop star derogatory names, such as "old," "witch," and "menopausal." The revelation came from the same journalist, who explained:

"The song was a media sensation and it didn't sit well with her, this person has to defend herself and that's why she and her friends gave Shakira that nickname."

Gerard Pique's parents break silence on son's well-being post-Shakira split

Gerard Pique's parents Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Pique have finally spoken out about their son's emotional state following his high-profile split from Shakira and the relocation of their children to the US. The couple shared their insights while attending the recently-concluded Barcelona Open.

Eager journalists couldn't resist asking the couple about their son's well-being in light of the recent events. Despite their attempts to avoid the press, Bernabeu and Joan were forthcoming in their response.

"Everything is fine, everything is great," they assured (via Hola!).

As the dust refuses to settle on the dramatic love triangle, it seems that Pique's parents are offering a semblance of reassurance.

Shakira and the couple's two sons, Sasha and Milan, will reside in Miami for the foreseeable future, but Pique will remain very much involved in their lives. According to Hola!, they have agreed that Pique will spend 10 days each month with his children, and the majority of their vacations will be spent with their father.

The custody arrangement also stipulates that if Pique were to move to Miami, custody would be divided equally between the parents.

