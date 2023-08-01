Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023 

Shamrock Rovers will host Ferencvaros at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their second-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualification clash.

The home side are enjoying a strong league campaign but have particularly struggled for results of late, crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers and the Irish FAI Cup in the last two weeks. They were thrashed 4-0 by their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture last week and need a dramatic result on Thursday to advance to the next round.

Ferencvaros enjoyed a strong domestic campaign last season which saw them clinch their fifth consecutive Hungarian league title and secure a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

They were, however, dumped out in the very first round of the qualifiers after suffering a shock 3-0 aggregate defeat to Faroe Islands side Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag last month.

The visitors breezed through the first-leg clash last time out with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Hungary international Barnabas Varga who scored his maiden goal for the club.

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Shamrock and Ferencvaros. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won the other two.

The visitors have had five meetings against Irish opposition in European competitions. They have won four of those games and lost just once.

Shamrock are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

The Greens picked up 63 points on the road in the NB I last season, the highest in the competition.

Ferencvaros were the highest-scoring side in the Hungarian top-flight last season with a goal tally of 62.

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Shamrock are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last six matches. They have, however, won all but two of their last eight home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Ferencvaros' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this Thursday. They already have a foot in the next round of the qualifiers following their first leg result and should see out the tie this week.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Ferencvaros

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net just one of the hosts' last seven matches)