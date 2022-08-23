Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Shamrock Rovers will host Ferencvaros in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.
Shamrock were at the receiving end of a tumultuous evening at the Groupama Arena, where they essentially conceded the tie by losing the first leg 4-0. Two goals either side of the break were enough to all but eliminate them from a Europa League group stage spot.
The visitors will be incredibly happy with what they got in the first leg and will look to complete the job in south Dublin.
Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head
This will be the second meeting between the two teams following their first leg clas, which Ferencvaros won 4-0.
Ferencvaros Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W
Shamrock Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W
Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Team News
Shamrock Rovers
The Irish outfit will be without Roberto Lopes, who is recuperating from a knee injury.
Injured: Roberto Lopes
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Predicted XIs
Shamrock Rovers (3-4-3): Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Dan Cleary, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon, Richie Towell, Dylan Watts, Gary O'Neill, Andy Lyons; Aaron Greene, Rory Gaffney
Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Adnan Kovacevic, Rasmus Thelander, Eldar Civic; Anderson Esiti, Aissa Laidouni; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Tokmac Nguen, Adama Malouda Traore; Franck Boli
Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Prediction
Following Shamrock's heavy defeat in the first leg, manager Stephen Bradley was quick to defend his team, suggesting that the Hungarians were as good as any team they have played so far in Europe.
Shamrock now have their Europa League group stage qualification hopes all but over barring a miracle in the second leg. They will look to play for pride in front of their home fans and will look to end the qualification campaign wit a win.
The visitors, meanwhile, will look to avoid complacency as they hope to complete the job away from home. A draw is on the cards, with Ferencvaros to secure a Europa League group stage spot.
Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Ferencvaros