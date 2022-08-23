Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Shamrock Rovers will host Ferencvaros in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Shamrock were at the receiving end of a tumultuous evening at the Groupama Arena, where they essentially conceded the tie by losing the first leg 4-0. Two goals either side of the break were enough to all but eliminate them from a Europa League group stage spot.

The visitors will be incredibly happy with what they got in the first leg and will look to complete the job in south Dublin.

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams following their first leg clas, which Ferencvaros won 4-0.

Ferencvaros Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Shamrock Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ @ShamrockRovers



With the Main Stand and South Stand sold out, we're set for another huge crowd on the night



Join us in D24 and get behind the boys in our



#RoversInEurope Ferencváros come to Tallaght on Thursday night and your support always makes a difference 🥁With the Main Stand and South Stand sold out, we're set for another huge crowd on the nightJoin us in D24 and get behind the boys in our @EuropaLeague Play-Off Ferencváros come to Tallaght on Thursday night and your support always makes a difference 🥁With the Main Stand and South Stand sold out, we're set for another huge crowd on the night 👏Join us in D24 and get behind the boys in our @EuropaLeague Play-Off ✊#RoversInEurope

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Team News

Shamrock Rovers

The Irish outfit will be without Roberto Lopes, who is recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Roberto Lopes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ @ShamrockRovers



#TheTopTwo 🗣 | Head Coach Stephen Bradley shares his thoughts ahead of this evening’s top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium 🗣 | Head Coach Stephen Bradley shares his thoughts ahead of this evening’s top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium 👇#TheTopTwo https://t.co/bT1jpwg9KL

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Predicted XIs

Shamrock Rovers (3-4-3): Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Dan Cleary, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon, Richie Towell, Dylan Watts, Gary O'Neill, Andy Lyons; Aaron Greene, Rory Gaffney

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Adnan Kovacevic, Rasmus Thelander, Eldar Civic; Anderson Esiti, Aissa Laidouni; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Tokmac Nguen, Adama Malouda Traore; Franck Boli

Shamrock Rovers vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Following Shamrock's heavy defeat in the first leg, manager Stephen Bradley was quick to defend his team, suggesting that the Hungarians were as good as any team they have played so far in Europe.

Shamrock now have their Europa League group stage qualification hopes all but over barring a miracle in the second leg. They will look to play for pride in front of their home fans and will look to end the qualification campaign wit a win.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to avoid complacency as they hope to complete the job away from home. A draw is on the cards, with Ferencvaros to secure a Europa League group stage spot.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Ferencvaros

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav