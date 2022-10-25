Shamrock Rovers vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

A winless Shamrock Rovers host Gent at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on Thursday in Group F of the Europa Conference League.

The Hoops are out of the race for the knockout stages after collecting just one point in four games so far and sitting at the bottom of the group.

However, with two more games remaining, Stephen Bradley's side will be aiming to post a win on the board before closing out their campaign.

Gent have collected just three more points than Rovers and sit in third place, but are very much in contention to reach the round of 16.

However, the Belgian side have lost their last two games in the competition as Swedish team Djurgårdens IF beat them home and away.

Another defeat would be detrimental to their progression hopes and their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead either.

The Buffalos have lost four of their last seven games in all competitions, winning only thrice, including a late 2-1 defeat of RFC Seraing in the league on Sunday.

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides had never met before this season and Gent won 3-0 in their first encounter with Shamrock Rovers in September.

Shamrock Rovers are the only side who are yet to score in the competition this season.

Only five teams in have conceded more goals than Shamrock Rovers (8) in the competition so far this season.

Shamrock Rovers are one of only six teams who are yet to register a victory in the UEFA Conference League this season.

Gent have lost four of their last three games in all competitions, including two in the Conference League.

Shamrock Rovers are on a three-game losing run in the Conference League at the moment.

Shamrock's 4-1 defeat to St. Patrick's Athletic in the league on Saturday was just their second win of the last five games.

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent Prediction

Shamrock have been terrible on their return to Europe, getting rolled over by every opposition thus far while failing to score even once.

Gent may not be in their best shape right now but they have enough quality in their ranks to see off the Irish minnows.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Gent

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shamrock Rovers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

