In the second of two Group A games scheduled for tomorrow in the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua welcome the struggling Guangzhou R&F to the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium.

It's widely expected to be a crucial couple of days in this group, as the top four are only separated by two points. Shanghai Shenhua are pitted in fourth position with 10 points, owing to an inferior goal difference.

Three wins and a draw from the last four games have resurrected Shenhua's season after they lost out on the opening match day. Characteristically, they have dug out victories by holding on to vital leads and taken all three points safely.

In fact, each of their three wins have been achieved by a one-goal margin, where they have also maintained a pair of clean sheets.

A narrow 1-0 victory against Dalian Pro day before helped Guangzhou R&F out of the basement, but they know there's still a lot of work to be done if they are to maintain their status in the first division.

Keeping a shut-out is key just as they did in their first victory of the season, especially when recent history indicates that Shanghai Shenhua have scored at least three goals in their last four home matches against Guangzhou R&F in all competitions.

It's going to be a long 90 minutes for them, and on that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Shanghai Shenhua's game against Guangzhou R&F.

Shanghai Shenhua v Guangzhou R&F: Head-to-head

Shanghai Shenhua wins: 13

Guangzhou R&F wins: 7

Draws: 10

Shanghai Shenhua v Guangzhou R&F: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shanghai Shenhua: W-D-W-W-L

Guangzhou R&F: W-L-D-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua v Guangzhou R&F: Team News

Shanghai Shenhua continue their exploits without star forward Kim Shin-Wook

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua will miss Kim Shin-Wook for another game, which probably proves why they haven't been as prolific as they'd have liked in front of goal. Besides, there are no fresh injuries.

Injuries: Kim Shin-Wook

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Moussa Dembele's return has sparked a sense of fluidity to the Guangzhou R&F midfield

Guangzhou R&F

Guangzhou R&F have absolutely no concerns in terms of injuries or suspensions for this outing. Moussa Dembele, who starred in the 1-0 win, should inject precision to the midfield once again.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai Shenhua v Guangzhou R&F: Probable XI

Shanghai Shenhua predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng; Zhao Mingjian; Zhu Chenjie, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao; Cao Yunding, Peng Xinli, Qian Jiegei, Giovanni Moreno; Stephan El Shaarawy, Yang Xu

Guangzhou R&F predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Tang Miao, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Chen Zhechao; Moussa Dembele, Chun Lok Than, Zhang Gong; Ye Chugui, Eran Zahavi, Renatinho

Shanghai Shenhua v Guangzhou R&F: Match Prediction

Guangzhou R&F will be riding high on confidence after their remarkable win, but it'll not be easy against a solid four-man Shenhua midfield. They'll have to fight tooth and nail, but may eventually fall short.

Predicted score: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Guangzhou R&F

