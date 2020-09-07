Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shanghai Shenhua are set to play Shandong Luneng at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium on Wednesday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Shanghai Shenhua come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Shenzhen FC on Friday at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. Shenzhen FC had John Mary sent off late in the second half.

Shandong Luneng, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Jiangsu Suning on Thursday. A strike from Italy international and former Inter Milan forward Eder secured the points for Cosmin Olaroiu's side.

Jiangsu Suning beat Shandong Luneng 1:0. Shandong Luneng had some chances to take the lead but Marouane Fellaini's header hit the post. Eder Martins, who was introduced the game in the 2nd half for Ivan Santini, scored the only goal from a tight angle. 2 wins in a row for Jiangsu pic.twitter.com/x6VOgHorKx — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 3, 2020

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Luneng Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Shandong Luneng hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn seven.

After the Jiangsu Suning vs Shandong Luneng match last night (Jiangsu Suning 1:0 win), Marouane Fellaini went to hospital wearing protective clothing with Wu Xi on the same suit. Both the Belgian star and the Chinese international had head bleeding during the match after a hit. pic.twitter.com/AOvbkaHKuM — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 4, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 win for Shanghai Shenhua, courtesy of a late goal from Kim Shin-wook.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-L-D-L-D

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-W-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Luneng Team News

Shanghai Shenhua have no known injury concerns, and manager Choi Kang-hee is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Shandong Luneng have no injury absentees or suspension issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Luneng Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng, Zhao Mingjian, Feng Xiaoting, Stephane Mbia, Wen Jiabao, Zhang Lu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Peng Xinli, Cao Yunding, Zhu Baojie, Giovanni Moreno

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Rongze, Wang Tong, Moises Magalhaes, Tamas Kadar, Zheng Zheng, Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao, Graziano Pelle, Wu Xinghan

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Luneng Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua have not been in good form recently, and have won only one of their last five CSL games. Manager Choi Kang-hee will hope that captain and Colombia international Giovanni Moreno can make the difference, while Peng Xinli and Cao Yunding will have to bet at their best.

Shandong Luneng, on the other hand, have lost their last two games. Much will depend on the likes of former Manchester United midfielder and Belgium international Marouane Fellaini, as well as Italy international Graziano Pelle to provide the necessary firepower upfront. A draw seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Shandong Luneng

