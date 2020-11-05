Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this weekend as Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Guoan battle it out for the third place in a two-legged affair that begins on Saturday. Both teams will have to put last week's disappointment behind them and be at their best in this game.

Beijing Guoan failed to rise to the daunting challenge that Guangzhou Evergrande presented them with last week and will want to finish their season on a positive note. The Beijing outfit has enjoyed an excellent season and can pose a formidable threat in the final third.

Shanghai SIPG were stunned by Jiangsu Suning in the semi-finals and will now have to make do with a consolatory top-four finish. The Shanghai side has one of the best squads in China and has a point to prove in this game.

🤩 Shanghai SIPG star Oscar is one of the reasons to get excited about next month's #ACL2020



⏪ Here's a #ThrowbackThursday to last year when he told us about some of his best #ACL goals.



Will he net a new favourite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zpkyVnXKdo — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) November 5, 2020

Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG have a marginal advantage over Beijing Guoan as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games out of a total of 18 matches between the two sides. Beijing Guoan have managed seven victories against the Shanghai outfit and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Shanghai SIPG. Brazilian forward Hulk scored the winning goal on the day and will likely play a pivotal role in this game.

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-D-L

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops as late Rodrygo goal secures crucial victory for Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shanghai SIPG have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Shanghai SIPG

Junling Yan is currently injured for Shanghai SIPG and will not be able to play a part in this game. Oscar and Marko Arnautovic are sure to start the game and will have to lead their side to a victory on Friday.

Injuries: Junling Yan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cedric Bakambu is in excellent form. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Zhang Yuning and Cedric Bakambu have been excellent this season and will continue their partnership against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Advertisement

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yan Junling; Wang Shenchao, Zhen Wei, Guan He, Fu Huan; Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Aaron Mooy; Lu Wenjun, Oscar, Hulk; Marko Arnautovic

CSL: Beijing Guoan go close in stalemate with champions Guangzhou Evergrande https://t.co/jM1GlfVYvK — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 29, 2020

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hou Sen; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Renato Augusto; Jonathan Viera; Zhang Yuning, Cedric Bakambu

Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shanghai SIPG have an exceptional squad and the likes of Oscar, Aaron Mooy, Hulk, and Marko Arnautovic will have to bring their European experience to the fore in this fixture. The Shanghai outfit is an attacking side and will look to take an early lead against its opposition.

Beijing Guoan have plenty of attacking talent and will have to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture. Shanghai have a good record against Beijing this season and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Shanghai SIPG 3-1 Beijing Guoan

Also Read: Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv: Player Ratings as Ter Stegen spares Catalan blushes at Camp Nou | UEFA Champions League 2020-21