Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shanghai SIPG are set to play Qingdao Huanghai on Thursday at the Suzhou City Stadium as Chinese Super League (CSL) action continues.

Shanghai SIPG come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hebei China Fortune on Saturday at the Kunshan Stadium. Goals from Wang Qiuming and Marcos Vinicius secured the win for Xie Feng's side.

After Shanghai SIPG were beat by Hebei CFFC 2:0 in the 9th game, there is no unbeaten team in CSL this season. SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing Guoan all lost 1 game this season as of now. Evergrande hold the bests record: 22 pts in 9 games. Still 1 winless team: Tianjin Teda. pic.twitter.com/VmQ9efeER3 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 5, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on Saturday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. A lone goal from Chen Pu late in the second half was enough to seal the deal for Afshin Ghotbi's men.

Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG and Qingdao Huanghai have played each other only once before. That result ended in a 1-1 draw, with Wang Dong scoring a penalty for Qingdao Huanghai before former Chelsea midfielder Oscar equalised for Shanghai SIPG via the penalty spot. Wei Zhen of Shanghai SIPG was sent off in the second half.

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Premier League: D-W-W-W-L

Qingdao Huanghai form guide in the Chinese Premier League: D-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai Team News

Shanghai SIPG have no injury issues to contend with, and manager Vitor Pereira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Qingdao Huanghai have no known injury concerns and should be able to use their preferred starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time

Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling, Lei Wenjie, He Guan, Shi Ke, Yu Hai, Lin Chuangyi, Oscar, Yang Shiyuan, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes

Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liu Zhenli, Shi Zhe, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Wang Wei, Gao Xiang, Joseph Minala, Yang Yu, Zhou Junchen, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

Shanghai SIPG vs Qingdao Huanghai Prediction

Shanghai SIPG suffered a surprising loss to Hebei China Fortune on Saturday, and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. They have a star-studded squad, and the likes of Oscar, Austria international Marko Arnautovic and Brazil international Hulk have all been in good form.

Paulinho started in CSL for the 1st time and formed an attacking trident with Marcao & Ricardo Goulart. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder made fabulous performance. The superb curling strike hit the post before Wang Qiuming made the follow-up. Hebei CFFC defeated SIPG 2:0. pic.twitter.com/YTHswBG0od — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 5, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai, on the other hand, have lost three CSL fixtures in a row. Much will depend on the form of former Marseille winger Romain Alessandrini, who has made an impact since joining the club from Los Angeles Galaxy this year. The team from Shanghai is expected to win this game at home.

Prediction: Shanghai SIPG 2-0 Qingdao Huanghai

Also Read: Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020