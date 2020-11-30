Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The AFC Champions League returns in full swing with another round of games this week as Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG take on Sydney FC at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Tuesday. Sydney FC have endured a miserable campaign so far and desperately need a victory in this game.

Shanghai SIPG are currently level on points with Japanese outfit Yokohama FM in Group H of the AFC Champions League and could potentially qualify to the next stage of the competition with a victory in this game. The Chinese side failed to win the Chinese Super League this year and will want to make amends in the AFC Champions League.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in this edition of the AFC Champions League. The Australian outfit has no chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages but will want a consolation victory in this game.

Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG have faced Sydney FC on four occasions in official fixtures and have won one game against their Australian opponents. Sydney FC have never defeated Shanghai SIPG and will want to make history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this month ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Shanghai SIPG. Sydney FC gave a good account of themselves on the day and will have to take it up a notch this week.

Shanghai SIPG form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Sydney FC form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC Team News

Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG will have to do without the injured Junling Yan going into this game. The likes of Oscar and Aaron Mooy have enjoyed good campaigns and are likely to feature in this game. Hulk made a substitute appearance over the weekend for Shanghai and might start against Sydney FC.

Injured: Junling Yan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC need to win this game

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was impressive between the sticks for Sydney FC but may have to sit out of this game with Tom Heward-Belle returning from suspension. Sydney FC missed several chances in their previous game and will need to make amends on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wei Chen; Wang Shenchao, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Fu Huan; Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Oscar, Aaron Mooy, Wenjun Lu; Hulk, Li Shenglong

📈 Shanghai SIPG have made it tight at the top in Group H after that win over @prompt_fmarinos last night!



🥇With just 2️⃣ games left who’s winning this group?#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/qjwyYhRqnq — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) November 29, 2020

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Michael Zullo, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Shanghai SIPG vs Sydney FC Prediction

Shanghai SIPG have a formidable squad and the likes of Hulk and Oscar have a point to prove going into this game. The Chinese side is one victory away from knock-out qualification and will look to step up to the plate on Tuesday.

Sydney FC are playing for pride at the moment and will want to end their AFC Champions League campaign on a positive note. Shanghai SIPG are the better team on paper, however, and are likely to inflict yet another defeat on their Australian opponents this week.

Prediction: Shanghai SIPG 1-0 Sydney FC

