Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with another set of fixtures this week as Inter Milan take on Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Borussia Park on Tuesday. Inter Milan have been shockingly poor in the Champions League this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have exceeded expectations in the Champions League and could progress to the next stage of the competition with a victory in this game. The German outfit has scored eight goals in its last two games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are hanging on to their hopes of qualification by a thread and need a couple of massive victories to stand a chance in the Champions League. The Italian giants have endured a miserable European campaign and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this game.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Borussia Moenchengladbach and Inter Milan have surprisingly played only one official fixture against each other and will have to be wary in a fixture that is relatively new to the European stage.

The reverse fixture saw both teams share the spoils in an exhilarating 2-2 draw at the San Siro. Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Antonio Conte's side on the day and will need to step up on Tuesday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Inter Milan form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan Team News

Jonas Hofmann is currently injured

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Jonas Hofmann picked up an injury last month and is still sidelined for Borussia Moenchengladbach. Ramy Bensebaini is yet to recover from the coronavirus and has also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arturo Vidal is not available for this game

Inter Milan

Matias Vecino is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aleksandar Kolarov have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part against Sassuolo. Arturo Vidal was sent off against Real Madrid last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Arturo Vidal

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann; Breel Embolo

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Inter Milan Prediction

Borussia Moenchengladbach have built a formidable squad this season and will be able to trouble Inter Milan with their fluid movement in the final third. Inter Milan are yet to win a game in the UEFA Champions League this season and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The Nerazzurri are yet to click into gear under Antonio Conte this season and cannot to afford to slip up on Tuesday. Both sides have excellent squads and have a point to prove going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Moenchenglach 1-2 Inter Milan

Advertisement

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21