Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with an interesting set of fixtures this week as Atletico Madrid take on Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Bayern Munich have been excellent in the Champions League so far and hold the upper hand in this game.

Atletico Madrid have been in near-flawless form in La Liga this season and have registered five consecutive victories in the league. Los Colchoneros have been well below their best in Europe, however, and need to step up to the plate this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have won all their four matches so far in the UEFA Champions League and will be intent on maintaining their unbeaten streak on Tuesday. The Bavarian giants have one of the best squads in Europe and have a point to prove this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a good record against Atletico Madrid in official European fixtures and have won three games out of a total of five matches played between the two sides. Atletico Madrid have won two matches and will need to take it up a notch this Tuesday.

The reverse fixture last month resulted in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Bayern Munich. Atletico Madrid were uncharacteristically sloppy on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Team News

Luis Suarez is unavailable for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez and Lucas Torreira are yet to return negative tests for the coronavirus and will not be a part of this game. Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko, and Manu Sanchez and injured and have also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko, Manu Sanchez, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira

Doubtful: Hector Herrera

Suspended: None

Joshua Kimmich is currently injured

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Marc Roca was sent off against Salzburg last week and is suspended against Atletico Madrid. Leroy Sane and Corentin Tolisson are back into the squad and will feature this week.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Buona Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marc Roca

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Angel Correa

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form in the league and have plenty of work to do to replicate their positive results in the UEFA Champions League. Diego Simeone's side is up against arguably the best team in Europe and need to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich have had a few defensive problems this season but have no reason to worry with a set of prolific attacking players. The Bavarians are unbeaten in the Champions League this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Bayern Munich

