Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool: 3 reasons why Liverpool won the game | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool were looking to add to their flawless start to the season when they travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday. The Red might have been riding high after attaining a perfect run so far this season, however, their record at Bramall Lane was far from perfect. Liverpool had been winless on their visits to Sheffield United since 1990, a record that Jurgen Klopp was desperate to change this weekend.

The Red were looking to make it seven wins out of seven games in the Premier League on Saturday and few people would have bet against them. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been insurmountable in the field and has scored 17 and conceded just five goals so far in the league. The German manager had a near-fit side ahead of the game, even though he was still missing Alisson Becker, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri due to injuries.

Liverpool Starting XI: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool started the game stronger, but the home team surprisingly matched toe to toe with the league leaders. After an intense 45 minutes, the game went to the break with the score 0-0, even though Sheffield United were looking the more likely to find a breakthrough. The home side had a few chances to score in the second half, but it was Liverpool who took the lead, through Georginio Wijnaldum in the 70th minute and went on to win the game 1-0. Here are three reasons why Liverpool won the game.

#3 Relentless attack

Jurgen Klopp’s side were relentless in attack since the start of the game. In fact, their desire to bomb forward at every occasion gave Sheffield a lot of joy on the counter. Sadio Mane even hit the upright in the first half, as the Reds piled the pressure on the home side.

The home side sat back deep and hit Liverpool on the break, using fast transition from defense to attack to unsettle the Liverpool backline. Sheffield United looked the more likely to score at one point of time, however, Klopp never deviated from his style of play. Liverpool’s relentless desire to attack ultimately helped the Reds win the game.

Liverpool found the breakthrough in the 70th minute.

