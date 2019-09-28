Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool: Five hits and flops from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Gini Wijnaldum's goal proved to be enough for Liverpool to beat a stubborn Sheffield United side.

A 70th minute strike from Georginio Wijnaldum from the edge of the box handed Liverpool their seventh successive victory of the Premier League season, as they went eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table for the time being.

It was perhaps the toughest 90 minutes the Reds have played, as a flurry of half-chances was all that came their way across the various phases of the game against an obdurate Blades outfit.

Thankfully, just when it looked like the hosts were in line to deny Liverpool, a horrifying error from gloveman Dean Henderson gave Jurgen Klopp and co. their opener and eventual winner.

Until the 70th minute mark or so, it was the home team doing the talking in terms of chances, as they tested Adrian with efforts on goal, while it took Wijnaldum's goal-scoring effort to be labeled as the first shot on target.

Sadio Mane fluffed a couple of clear-cut opportunities, with one of those shots from close range striking the near post, much to his frustration. But besides that, Sheffield were on top of their game, in terms of both tactics and execution.

Wijnaldum's goal proved to be the main talking point, but a host of commendable displays from both sides framed the way things unfolded. Here are the best and worst performers from Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

56 - Bramall Lane has become the 56th different venue Liverpool have won at in the @premierleague, at least four more than any other club in the competition (Man Utd & Spurs 52); the Reds have only failed to win at the City Ground and Bloomfield Road. Collection. pic.twitter.com/IgqTbllRx4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

#5 Flop: Lys Mousset

Sheffield United v Sunderland AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Lys Mousset was brought on for the hard-working Callum Robinson at the hour mark, meaning he had plenty of time to influence proceedings.

He wasn't all that powerful with his hold-up play, neither did he collaborate well with Oli McBurnie upfront. The former Bournemouth forward struggled to break free or provide the cutting edge, which he should have on a few occasions.

In terms of work rate as well, the 23-year-old should have done better in picking up the pieces. Just about a few touches, misplaced passes and substandard running summed up his evening.

