Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues suffer shock defeat at Bramall Lane

Chelsea players rated and slated from their horrendous performance against Sheffield United.

The Blades kept their European dreams alive with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Chelsea fell to their second league defeat since the EPL restart

Goals from striker duo Oliver McBurnie and David McGoldrick concluded a stunning, well-worked victory for Sheffield United against Chelsea.

The Blades put forth a massive statement to the rest of the pack around them, scoring three past a lacklustre team and enhancing their hopes of European football next season.

Chelsea had lots of spells of possession with nothing to show for in the final third. They moved the ball from right to left repeatedly, but failed to weave past a well-drilled unit set up by Chris Wilder.

A win for Manchester United and Leicester City could shove the Blues down to fifth place. They have now conceded eight goals in their last four matches, and should it remain this way, there's very little chance of achieving a ticket to Champions League.

On that note, we rate the Chelsea players from their demoralising defeat against Sheffield United.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10

The Premier League's worst goalkeeper in terms of save percentage just could not help himself with the shoddy defending in front of him. Despite that, one does own the right to point fingers at Kepa's confidence in coming off his line against the brave Sheffield United players.

Reece James - 4/10

Sheffield United players celebrate their goal against Chelsea

Couldn't find any runners with his teasing deliveries, while there was also a lack of sharpness from his passing in wider areas. There was hardly anything creative from himself and Willian. On the other hand, his susceptibility to the overload down the left from Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens was notable.

He should have communicated better and tracked the one-two that led to McBurnie's goal.

Andreas Christensen - 2/10

Christensen's familiar, inconsistent run continues, as he once again failed to spring out of his step and cover the distance in front of him when Sheffield were crossing.

While the Dane failed to win any of his aerial duels against McGoldrick and McBurnie, he was nowhere to be seen when Stevens played the ball in. Instead, he committed himself forward, leaving excess space for the goalscorer to plant his header beyond Kepa.

2 - McGoldrick and McBurnie are only the second duo with the surname prefix 'Mc' score in the same Premier League game for the same side, the others being McArthur and McManaman for Wigan in May 2013. Hammer. pic.twitter.com/tSvZwR2Fp2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

Kurt Zouma - 3/10

Zouma, who put in a man of the match display against Crystal Palace, endured an absolute shocker here.

He did not react when the first goal went in. Credit goes to Kepa for parrying the ball away sharply, but Zouma had to be more alert to the loose ball. The Frenchman and Christensen were both static, much to the displeasure of Lampard.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 4/10

The club captain was anything but sharp on the day. He failed to pick out crosses under pressure and struggled to link up despite being an ever-present figure upfront during Chelsea's spells of possession. The Spaniard was extremely slow to react to Sheffield's attacks and was substandard at the back.

Ross Barkley - 6.5/10

Chelsea's best player by some distance. Barkley's one-touch passing, flicks around the corner and the diversity he offered by dropping in deep as well as making runs was the only spark his side could muster. However, there was nothing to show in the final third.

Jorginho - 4/10

Jorginho failed to impose himself on the game

Jorginho, Chelsea's pivot, was rather ordinary in the middle. He did spread the ball nicely to all parts of the pitch, but there was a visible lack of speed and composure on the ball.

He was dispossessed on two occasions and on an overall note, Jorginho succumbed to the pressure from Sheffield United. The way he was muscled off towards the end of the game summed it all up. There was nothing close to the vision and passing range we have seen from the Italian this season either.

Mason Mount - 3/10

Subbed off at half time, and for a valid reason. Mount's ever-willing running and ability to help his backline were just not good enough on the day. He failed to carve an opening against a team that closed down on every single blue shirt.

The lack of response from his side whenever his teammates asked him to make runs in behind cost Chelsea dearly.

Willian - 3/10

This was undoubtedly the worst game for Willian since the restart. The Brazilian failed to provide a cutting edge, while he was never really seen dribbling or running at the Blades' defence. His crossing was way below par as well.

Tammy Abraham - 2/10

Tammy Abraham hardly influenced the game by any means. Neither was he bold enough in the air, nor did the academy graduate drop in midfield to be the extra man. There's a lot to learn for Abraham in terms of his all-round game, and this performance clearly illustrated why this was just his second EPL start since February.

Christian Pulisic - 4/10

Much like most of his teammates, the American was hardly penetrative or incisive with his play. Pulisic should have dribbled better, taken more chances and played more directly. Not to mention, the defensive blocks created by Sheffield United in every area of the pitch did now allow him any space to run into.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger - 2/10

Rudiger committed a defensive error in his cameo on the pitch

To be fair to Rudiger, his inclusion brought about a sense of awareness and recovery pace to Chelsea's defence. The German won footraces with Sheffield's strikers and most importantly, was far more superior in the air than his peers.

But, it all turned around and underlined Chelsea's questionable defending when he made an absolute hash out of the cross played in for the third goal.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

Average with his passing, good with his crosses. Alonso did find spaces to cross but failed to whip in anything substantial.

Olivier Giroud - 5/10

Giroud was the obvious target for Chelsea ever since he came on. Safe to say, he was easily the most daunting of players for Sheffield to deal with, as portrayed through his instant volley since coming on and a well-directed header at Dean Henderson's goal in the 78th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 4/10

Just couldn't create anything with his dribbling or finesse. Hudson-Odoi is a pale shadow of his former self since his injuries.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - N/A

Found space on the ball with Sheffield United defending deeper in the latter stages, but nothing innovative from his end. Apart from a few switches of play, there was little to cheer for.

