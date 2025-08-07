Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Sheffield United will host Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season but capitulated at the end of the regular season as they won just two of their final seven games, ultimately costing them automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades then made it to the promotion playoffs final at Wembley but suffered a 2-1 defeat to a determined Sunderland side and now have to play second-tier football for another season. They were solid during pre-season and will hope they have done enough to hit the ground running on Saturday.

Bristol City were one of the standout teams in the English Championship last season as they finished the regular season in sixth place to clinch their first promotion playoff appearance since the 2007-08 campaign. Their promotion ambitions were, however, swiftly and harshly thwarted as they suffered a 6-0 aggregate defeat to Sheffield in the playoff semifinals.

The visitors will be targeting a top-six finish for a second consecutive season, but, in the immediate term, will be looking to exact revenge on the Blades.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Sheffield and Bristol. The home side have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times, with their other 13 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won five of their last six games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last nine.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2019.

Sheffield had the third-best defensive record in the Championship last season with a goal concession tally of 36.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction

The Blades won four of their five friendlies during pre-season and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have lost just one of their last seven competitive games at Bramall Lane and will fancy their chances of a winning start to things on Saturday.

The Robins closed out their pre-season campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Spanish side Real Valladolid last weekend and will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Bristol City

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

