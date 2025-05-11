Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2025

Sheffield United take on Bristol City in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final at home on Monday. The hosts lead the tie 3-0 on aggregate following a resounding road win.

Ad

Chris Wilder's Sheffield ran riot in the semi-final first leg at Bristol on Thursday. Following Robert Dickie's sending-off, Harrison Burrows broke the deadlock from the spot in the third minute of first-half added time at Ashton Gate. Andre Brocks doubled Sheffield's advantage 17 minutes from time before Callum O'Hare joined the party six minutes later.

The Lions had finished third in the regular season, with 90 points from 46 games, winning 28.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol have it all to do after a heavy home defeat in the first leg. The Robins had ended their regular season in sixth place, with 68 points from 46 games, winning 17.

Ad

Trending

Apart from a first-leg deficit to erase, Bristol also have history against them. In the last 20 years (since 2004-05), only three sixth-placed teams have reached the play-off final, with two of them going on to earn Premier League promotion.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Bristol Championship play-off clash at Bramall Lane:

Sheffield United vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Bristol 35-16, winning 2-1 away and drawing 1-1 at home in the regular season.

The Blades are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture across competitions, winning six.

Sheffield have lost just one of their last six home games - all in the Championship - winning three.

Bristol are winless in four games - all in the Championship - losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-D-W-L-D; Bristol: L-D-L-L-W

Ad

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction

Sheffield are the more in-form of the two sides and look good to reach the play-off final after a commanding first-leg win on the road.

In terms of head-to-head, the Blades hold a significant advantage and are also unbeaten in eight games since losing 3-2 at home in the Championship in March 2019.

Sheffield have lost their last two play-off home fixtures, but have enough of a lead to seal their place in the final. Bristol, meanwhile, are winless in four games in the fixture, but expect them to hold on for a share of the spoils.

Ad

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Bristol City

Sheffield United vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept three clean sheets in their last eight games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three games have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More