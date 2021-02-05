Sheffield United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to play host to Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Second-half goals from young right-back Jayden Bogle and veteran striker Billy Sharp ensured victory for Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. Scotland international Matt Phillips scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A first-half penalty from Italy international Jorginho was enough to secure the win for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold a slight advantage, having won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Chelsea beating Sheffield United 4-1. Goals from English striker Tammy Abraham, left-back Ben Chilwell, veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva and German striker Timo Werner sealed the deal for Chelsea. Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-L-W

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-L-W

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be unable to call upon the services of young Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and centre-back Jack O'Connell, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of right-back George Baldock, goalkeeper Simon Moore, left-back Enda Stevens, midfielder Ben Osborn and defender Jack Robinson.

Injured: Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: George Baldock, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be without young German forward Kai Havertz, French centre-back Kurt Zouma and veteran defender Thiago Silva, who are all injured. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Prediction

Sheffield United did not enjoy a good first-half of the season, and are at the bottom of the league table. However, they have started to find some form, and wins over Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion could prove to be the catalyst as they fight to stay in the league.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have started a new era under the management of Thomas Tuchel. The German clearly has a talented squad to work with, but getting the best out of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz will be key.

Chelsea have enjoyed a good start under Tuchel, and should be able to register another win here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea

