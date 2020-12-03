Sheffield United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Leicester City take on a struggling Sheffield United outfit at the Bramall Lane on Saturday. Leicester City have a strong squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Sheffield United have made the worst start to a campaign in the history of the Premier League this yearand Chris Wilder is desperate for a positive result at the moment. The Blades suffered a devastating 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion last weekend and are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Leicester City have blown hot and cold this season and will be looking to improve their consistency ahead of an important run of fixtures. The Foxes slumped to a shocking defeat against Fulham in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this game.

Sheffield United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City have a good record against Sheffield United and have won eight games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two sides. Sheffield United have managed five victories against Leicester City and will want to improve their record against the Foxes this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides in July this year ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Leicester City. Sheffield United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sheffield United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-W-W

Sheffield United vs Leicester City Team News

Jack O'Connell is currently injured

Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Enda Stevens is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt for this game. Lys Mousset returned to the squad last week and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Timothy Castagne remains a doubt for this game

Leicester City

Leicester City have several injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, and Daniel Amartey in this game. Timothy Castagne is yet to recover from his injury and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: Timothy Castagne

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Kean Bryan, John Egan, Chris Basham; Max Lowe, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Luke Thomas, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Justin; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Sheffield United vs Leicester City Prediction

Sheffield United have scored only four goals in their ten Premier League games and will face a stern challenge against Leicester City. The Blades will not be able to cope with a sustained losing streak and need to bounce back in the next few weeks.

Leicester City have lost two consecutive games and have a point to prove against Sheffield United. With the likes of Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes in their ranks, the Foxes should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Leicester City

