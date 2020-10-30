Sheffield United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to host English Premier League giants Manchester City at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield United come into this top-flight game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League last Sunday at Anfield.

Goals from Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino and Portugal international Diogo Jota secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's side. Young Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

Manchester City, on the other hand, thrashed Ligue 1 side Marseille 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Goals from Spanish winger Ferran Torres, Germany international Ilkay Gundogan and forward Raheem Sterling sealed a comfortable win for Manchester City.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester CIty hold the advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with Manchester City beating Sheffield United 1-0. A goal from veteran Argentine striker Sergio Aguero in the second half was enough to ensure victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-D-L

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-D

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Team News

Sheffield United have to deal with a few injury issues. French forward Lys Mousset, centre-back Jack O'Connell, Scotland international John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are all out of this match due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of left-back Max Lowe.

Injured: Lys Mousset, Jack O'Connell, John Fleck, Simon Moore

Doubtful: Max Lowe

Suspended: None

Working hard at Shirecliffe. 💪



The Bladesmen getting ready for City. pic.twitter.com/lpTSKPRMDu — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without French left-back Benjamin Mendy, veteran midfielder Fernandinho, Brazil international Gabriel Jesus and striker Sergio Aguero. Dutch defender Nathan Ake remains a doubt.

Injured: Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho

Doubtful: Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Prediction

Sheffield United have been unable to replicate their heroics from last season, and are yet to win a game in the Premier League this term. They are languishing at the bottom of the league table, and manager Chris Wilder will be keen to ensure that they stay clear of the relegation battle this season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have problems of their own. An extremely inconsistent start to the season has put manager Guardiola under extreme pressure, and form needs to pick up quickly. The return of key players Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne could not have come at a better time.

Sheffied United have struggled so far, and it remains unlikely, though not impossible, that they will pick up their first win of the league season against Manchester City. We expect Guardiola's side to return to Manchester with three points from this clash.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City

