Sheffield United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Southampton will look to snap a three-game winless streak as they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United seem to be on the road to recovery after an underwhelming start to their season in the EFL Championship. The Blades turned in a convincing performance to win 3-1 over Hull City in their latest outing.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited

11 goals. 💥

Unbeaten in 5. 👊



A solid week for the Bladesmen. On to 7 points from 3 games. ⚔️11 goals. 💥Unbeaten in 5. 👊A solid week for the Bladesmen. On to @SouthamptonFC on Tuesday. 🏆 7 points from 3 games. ⚔️

11 goals. 💥

Unbeaten in 5. 👊



A solid week for the Bladesmen. On to @SouthamptonFC on Tuesday. 🏆 https://t.co/nqSFAKKF9a

Billy Sharp opened the scoring for Slavisa Jokanovic's men before John Egan bagged a brace. Keane Lewis-Porter scored a consolation goal for Hully City in the 74th minute. Sheffield United are currently unbeaten in five consecutive games and their promotion credentials have seemed more apparent in recent weeks.

Sheffield United made a sensational run to the semi-finals of the League Cup in the 2014-15 season but haven't progressed past the third round since.

Meanwhile, Southampton will draw a lot of confidence from holding reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad in their latest game. However, the Saints are winless in the new Premier League season after five rounds of games.

Their only win this season came against Newport County in the second round of the EFL Cup. Southampton ran riot that night and beat the League Two side 8-0. Ralph Hassenhuttl will need his team to convert their good performances into wins after drawing four games in the Premier League already in the new campaign.

Sheffield United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Sheffield United and Southampton, the latter have been the more successful side with six wins. Sheffield United have won three while one match has ended as a draw.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in the Premier League last season and Southampton won the game 2-0. The Saints have won all of their last four matches against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Southampton form guide: D-W-D-D-D

Sheffield United vs Southampton Team News

Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane are cup-tied after already appearing in the competition this season for Wolves and Aston Villa respectively. They will be ineligible to play. The Blades have a long list of injuries as well.

Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Jack O'Connell are all sidelined with injuries. Sander Berge will join them on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cup-tied: Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane

Southampton

Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong will be unavailable due to injuries. William Smallbone has returned to training after recovering from a knee injury but he might not be risked here. Jack Stephens was forced off in the weekend's game against Manchester City and is unlikely to feature here.

Injuries: Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong

Doubtful: William Smallbone, Jack Stephens

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson, John Egan; Zak Brunt, Luke Freeman; Illiman Ndiaye, Oliver Burke, Rhian Brewster; Oli McBurnie

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Yan Valery, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo; Adam Armstrong, Armando Broja

Sheffield United vs Southampton Prediction

Also Read

Sheffield United have looked good in recent weeks. Southampton have not made a habit of winning games but they have been able to stand their ground so far this season. It will be a tightly contested affair but the Saints are expected to prevail here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Edited by Shambhu Ajith