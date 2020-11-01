Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship returns with another round of fixtures this week as AFC Bournemouth take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday. Bournemouth have been in good form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Sheffield Wednesday are currently rooted to the bottom of the EFL Championship table and have plenty of work to do to avoid facing a dire relegation battle towards the business end of the season. The Sheffield-based outfit slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend and will have to dig themselves out of a very concerning hole this month.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, have shown plenty of promise this season but will need to improve in the final third to secure promotion at the end of what is set to be a gruelling campaign. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in its previous game and needs to pick up a victory this week.
Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Bournemouth Head-to-Head
Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Bournemouth are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. Bournemouth have won seven games out of a total of 20 matches as opposed to Sheffield Wednesday's six victories and will look to increase their lead in this game.
The previous meeting between these two sides in 2015 ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with both sides sharing the spoils. Both teams have changed drastically over the past few years and will look to start afresh this week.
Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-W
AFC Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-D-D-D
Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Bournemouth Team News
Sheffield Wednesday
Tom Lees is likely to start for Sheffield Wednesday after serving a one-match suspension against Wycombe Wanderers. Joost van Aken remains suspended for this game, however, and Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo, Aden Flint, and Liam Shaw have been ruled out with injuries.
Injured: Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo, Aden Flint, Liam Shaw
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Joost van Aken
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth will have to do without Jefferson Lerma going into this game, with the midfielder yet to recover from a hamstring injury. The away side has an array of excellent players and should be able to win this game.
Injured: Jefferson Lerma
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI
Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Wildsmith; Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer; Adam Reach, Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Kadeem Harris; Jack Marriott, Callum Paterson
AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-5-2): Asmir Begovic; Diego Rico, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham; Adam Smith, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey; Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas, Sam Surridge
Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Bournemouth Prediction
Sheffield Wednesday have endured a dismal season so far and are will need to break their losing streak this month. The home side has suffered from far too many defensive lapses over the past few weeks and has several holes to plug going into this game.
Bournemouth have failed to win four of their five games and have a point to prove against Sheffield Wednesday. The likes of Junior Stanislas and Dominic Solanke need to step up to the plate this week and guide Bournemouth to a much-needed three points.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 AFC Bournemouth
Published 01 Nov 2020, 20:51 IST