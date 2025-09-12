Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round five clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Hillsborough.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat against Swansea at the same venue last time out, just before the international break. Zan Vipotnik broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half, while Ronald made sure of the result with nine minutes left in regulation time.

Bristol City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 comeback home win over Hull City. They went behind to Joe Gelhardt's third-minute strike, while Emil Riis equalized in the 18th minute. Anis Mehmeti put them ahead in the 32nd minute before Riis completed his brace 10 minutes later. Max Bird and Kyle Joseph scored late goals for Bristol and Hull, respectively.

The win took the Robins to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from four games. Sheffield Wednesday are second-from-bottom on just one point.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have 31 wins to their name, Bristol City were victorious 18 times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in January 2025.

Wednesday are winless in regulation time in six games played across competitions this season (three losses).

The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four draws).

Bristol City have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season in the league (two wins).

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are still battling off-field issues but have shown their willingness to defy the odds and secure survival. They have conceded at least twice in all four league games this term.

Bristol City have promotion aspirations and currently occupy the final spot in the top six. They kick-started their campaign with a comfortable 4-1 away win to Sheffield United and will be aiming to gain another win against the Blades' city rivals.

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More