Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round five clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Hillsborough.
The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat against Swansea at the same venue last time out, just before the international break. Zan Vipotnik broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half, while Ronald made sure of the result with nine minutes left in regulation time.
Bristol City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 comeback home win over Hull City. They went behind to Joe Gelhardt's third-minute strike, while Emil Riis equalized in the 18th minute. Anis Mehmeti put them ahead in the 32nd minute before Riis completed his brace 10 minutes later. Max Bird and Kyle Joseph scored late goals for Bristol and Hull, respectively.
The win took the Robins to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from four games. Sheffield Wednesday are second-from-bottom on just one point.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have 31 wins to their name, Bristol City were victorious 18 times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in January 2025.
- Wednesday are winless in regulation time in six games played across competitions this season (three losses).
- The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four draws).
- Bristol City have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season in the league (two wins).
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction
Sheffield Wednesday are still battling off-field issues but have shown their willingness to defy the odds and secure survival. They have conceded at least twice in all four league games this term.
Bristol City have promotion aspirations and currently occupy the final spot in the top six. They kick-started their campaign with a comfortable 4-1 away win to Sheffield United and will be aiming to gain another win against the Blades' city rivals.
Backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bristol City to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals