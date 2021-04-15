Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Sheffield Wednesday will host Bristol City at Hillsborough in Saturday's early kickoff in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Swansea City on Tuesday. Goals in each half from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton gave the Swans all three points. Bristol City played out a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Wednesday are running out of time and games to avoid relegation to League One. With just five games remaining, the Owls find themselves in 23rd spot and are seven points from safety.

Bristol City, by contrast, are safe in 14th place, having garnered 50 points from 41 games to date.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 64th meeting between the sides and Sheffield Wednesday have the much better record in previous matches played.

The South Yorkshire outfit have 30 wins to their name, while 15 previous matches ended in a stalemate. Bristol City have been victorious on 18 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 27 September 2020 when second half goals from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson helped Bristol City record a 2-0 home win.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a poor run of form that has seen them win just two of their last 13 league games, with those two wins coming in their last five matches. Bristol City are winless in five but will be looking to get back to winning ways against their hapless hosts.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Bristol City form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The home side have five players sidelined through injury. Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Darren Moore.

Injuries: Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson

Suspension: none

Bristol City

The visitors have seven players ruled out for the trip to Sheffield. Defenders Alfie Mawson (ACL) and Jay Dasilva (shin), as well as forwards Chris Martin (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Callum O'Dowda (muscle), Liam Walsh (hamstring) and Sam Bell (hamstring) are also ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for Bristol City.

Injuries: Jay Dasilva, Alfie Mawson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weismann, Callum O'Dowda, Liam Walsh, Sam Bell

Suspension: None

Nigel Pearson has hailed forwards Andi Weimann and Chris Martin for their professional attitude towards their respective recoveries! 👏



📖 Read more: 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 15, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Keiren Westwood (GK); Julian Boerner, Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson; Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelpessy, Liam Shaw, Liam Palmer; Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner, Danny Simpson; Han-Noah Massengo, Henri Lansbury; Kasey Palmer, Antoine Semenyo, Samuel Pearson; Nahki Wells

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, Darren Moore's side are unlikely to go gung-ho in attack.

Neither side's form has impressed in recent weeks but the hosts' greater need for the points could spur them on to a higher level. We are predicting a narrow victory for Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bristol City