Shenzhen FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shenzhen FC are set to play Shanghai Shenhua tomorrow in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base.

Shenzhen FC come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Guangzhou R&F. Goals from Dai Wai Tsun and Xu Yang sealed the deal for Jordi Cruyff's side. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Belgium international Mousa Dembele was sent off for Guangzhou R&F late in the second half.

Shanghai Shenhua, meanwhile, were beaten 4-1 by Guangzhou Evergrande on Sunday. An own goal from Zhu Chenjie and goals from Anderson Talisca, Fernandinho and Ai Kesen secured the win for Fabio Cannavaro's men. Cao Yunding's goal proved to be scant consolation for Shanghai Shenhua.

Shenzhen FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Shanghai Shenhua hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games and lost two.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 win for Shanghai Shenhua. Goals from Zhao Mingjian, Zhu Baojie and Kim Shin-wook resulted in a victory for their side. John Mary scored a consolation brace for Shenzhen FC.

Shenzhen FC form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Shenzhen FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Shenzhen FC manager Jordi Cruyff will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Gan Chao, who is not fit for this match.

Injured: Gan Chao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua will be without South Korea international Kim Shin-wook, who is out with an injury. Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy is not available. Other than that, manager Choi Kang-hee is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kim Shin-wook

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Stephan El Shaarawy

Shenzhen FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei, Ge Zhen, Zhang Yuan, Song Ju-hun, Jiang Zhipeng, Zhang Yuan, Dai Wai Tsun, Ole Selnaes, Gao Lin, John Mary, Thievy Bifouma

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Shuai, Bai Jiajun, Zhu Chenjie, Bi Jinhao, Zhao Mingjian, Yu Hanchao, Alexander N'Doumbou, Stephane Mbia, Cao Yunding, Yang Xu, Zhu Baojie

Shenzhen FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Shenzhen FC are just a point behind Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Premier League table. The pressure will be on Norway international Ole Selnaes and Cameroonian forward John Mary to provide the impetus for Shenzhen FC up front.

Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss on Sunday. The likes of Cao Yunding and Yang Xu will have to ensure that the loss of Kim Shin-wook due to injury is not decisive.

Prediction: Shenzhen FC 2-0 Shanghai Shenhua

