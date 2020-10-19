Shenzhen vs Tianjin Teda prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shenzhen will welcome Tianjin Teda to the Dalian Sports Center for the second leg of their relegation playoff fixture in the Chinese Super League.

The visitors hold the edge in the clash, with a brace from Frank Archeampong giving them a 2-0 advantage in the first leg last Friday, and Shenzhen will be looking to overturn this deficit to preserve their top-flight status.

Shenzhen finished fifth in Group A of the regular season, while Tianjin Teda were bottom of Group B and both sides are desperate to avoid relegation.

In the 1st leg of the relegation playoff 1st round, Henan Jianye (6 pts in 14 games in the regular season) beat Wuhan Zall (17 pts). Tianjin Teda (3 pts) beat Shenzhen FC (17 pts). The 2 rock-bottom teams in the regular season are now 1 draw away from winning relegation battle. pic.twitter.com/0kX1wjcXlk — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 18, 2020

Shenzhen vs Tianjin Teda Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 15 occasions in the past and Tianjin Teda have an overwhelming advantage in previous meetings with Shenzhen.

The hosts are yet to pick up a win against Teda, suffering 10 defeats, and drawing five, while they conceded 25 goals and scored just eight.

Their most recent clash came last week when Tianjin Teda were 2-0 victors in the first leg of this tie.

Shenzhen form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Tianjin Teda form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Shenzhen vs Tianjin Teda Team News

Shenzhen

Shenzhen have no injury or suspension worries ahead of their clash with Tianjin Teda.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Tianjin Teda

The visitors have forward Johnathan ruled out of the clash with injury. There are no suspension worries for Tianjin Teda.

Injuries: Johnathan

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Tianjin Teda Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Zhipeng Jiang, Ju-Hun Song, Shuai Pei, Zhen Ge; Wai Tsun Dai, Ole Selnaes, Yuan Zhang; Lin Gao, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Tianjin Teda Predicted XI (4-4-2): Teng Shangkun; Zhao Honglue, Song Yue, Felix Bastians, Jiang Shenglong; Rong Hao, Zheng Kaimu, Odil Ahmedov, Frank Archeampong, Tiquinho

Shenzhen vs Tianjin Teda Prediction

A failure to pick up a victory in this fixture would put Shenzhen in serious danger of being relegated to the Chinese League One.

They will be keen to avoid this situation but will have their work cut out against a Teda side that currently hold all the cards in this second leg fixture.

After a poor run of 3 pts in 14 games in the regular season, Tianjin Teda surprisingly beat Jordi Cruyff's Shenzhen FC 2:0 in the 1st game of the CSL relegation playoff 1st round. Frank Acheampong made a double. The 2nd goal is a trademark goal for the agile Ghanaian winger. pic.twitter.com/ho274tB1N4 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 16, 2020

The visitors have an impressive record against Shenzhen and, given their two-goal advantage and history, it is difficult to see the home side getting anything from this fixture.

Shenzhen's need for a victory will see them go all out, leaving their defence susceptible and both sides would likely cancel each other out in a high-scoring thriller.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-2 Tianjin Teda