Sheriff vs Prishtina Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Sheriff will welcome Prishtina to Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts last played in the competition in the 2023-24 campaign while Plisat have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition.

The Yellow-Blacks have enjoyed a 100% record this season, scoring 11 goals in three games. They were eliminated from the second qualifying round last season and also lost out in the third round of the UEFA Conference League.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season. They are back in the European qualifiers for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign. They have never made it past the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Sheriff vs Prishtina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts lost five of their six games in the European qualifiers last season. Notably, they also failed to score in these defeats.

The visitors have lost their last three away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in two.

The Yellow-Blacks are unbeaten in competitive games in 2025. They are currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions.

Plisat are unbeaten in their last three competitive games, recording two wins. They have also kept two clean sheets in that period.

The Wasps are unbeaten in competitive home games since August 2024. Notably, their last home defeat was registered in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last season against Olimpija.

The visitors have won just one of their last four competitive away games, playing out two draws. They have also kept two clean sheets in that period.

Sheriff vs Prishtina Prediction

The Yellow-Blacks registered a comeback 2-1 away win over Milsami in the Moldovan National Division last week and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, they suffered 1-0 losses in their two home games in the Europa League qualifiers last season and will look to improve upon that record.

The Clods are winless in their four away games in the Europa League qualifiers, failing to score in three. They have scored two goals in their last four away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the hosts' better record in European competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheriff 2-1 Prishtina

Sheriff vs Prishtina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheriff to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

