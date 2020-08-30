Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The eighth round of fixtures in the Chinese Super League sees Group B in action on August 31, with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright set to cross swords against Hebei China Fortune at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

In what is a fixture that holds utmost prominence for either side, the two teams enter this game on the back of contrasting recent results.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright has once again struggled after a rare win, having collected just two points from its last three outings. The team failed to capitalise on a 40th minute red card received by Beijing Guoan's Guo Quanbo, despite gaining a 2-1 advantage in the game.

Shijiazhuang boss Afshin Ghotbi knows his charges will have to fight tooth and nail if they are to overcome an in-form Hebei side.

Hebei has shown some immense resilience in its recent matches; a quality of the squad that has translated into a hat-trick of wins. As a result, Hebei is sitting comfortably in fourth place, only a point behind Wuhan Zall.

Form aside, both teams have shared the spoils on three of the last four occasions.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC: Head-to-head

As mentioned before, there has been little to separate these two sides in recent games. However, Hebei CFFC holds the slight advantage with two wins as opposed to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright's one. Three games have finished as draws.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: D-L-D-W-L

Hebei CFFC: W-W-W-L-D

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC: Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright boss Afshin Ghotbi will lead a fully fit squad to the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Liao Chengjian is set to return after serving his one-match suspension, meaning Shijiazhuang Ever Bright heads into this match with no injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Hebei's Zhang Chengdong is sidelined with an injury

Hebei CFFC

Zhang Chengdong will be a big miss for Hebei CFFC, but apart from him, the team has no injuries or other setbacks.

Injuries: Zhang Chengdong

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC: Probable XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Romulo; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Taty Maritu

Hebei CFFC predicted XI (3-4-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing; Xu Tianyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Luo Senwen, Ren Hang; Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Hebei CFFC: Prediction

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright is expected to sit back and absorb the pressure while Hebei takes the attack to them, but sooner or later, it could crumble under pressure and surrender a couple of goals.

Predicted score: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 1-2 Hebei CFFC

