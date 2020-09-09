Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Wuhan Zall prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are set to play Wuhan Zall at the Suzhou City Stadium on Friday as Chinese Super League (CSL) action continues.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Qingdao Huanghai on Saturday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. A late second-half goal from Chen Pu was enough to secure the win for Afshin Ghotbi's side.

Wuhan Zall, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Beijing Guoan on Sunday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Cedric Bakambu and Zhang Yuning scored the goals for Beijing Guoan, with Leo Baptistao and Jean Evrard Kouassi equalising for Wuhan Zall.

After 280 days, Wuhan Zall fans finally return to stadium. The Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan match in Suzhou (2:2) is open to fans. Wuhan fans displayed banners in the stand thanking all people across China for aids and support in the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/lTT0F9JTwe — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 6, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Wuhan Zall Head-to-Head

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Wuhan Zall have played against each other only once. Wuhan Zall beat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 2-1 in that match, courtesy of a brace from Jean Evrard Kouassi. Muriqui scored the consolation goal for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-L-D-W-W

Wuhan Zall form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-W-W-D

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Wuhan Zall Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have no injury worries, and manager Afshin Ghotbi is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Similarly, Wuhan Zall have no fitness concerns. Manager Jose Manuel Gonzalez Lopez look set to have a full roster of players fit and available for selection.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Wuhan Zall Predicted XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Zhong Jiyu, Romulo, Wang Peng, Liu Xinyu, Muriqui, Matheus

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dong Hengyi, Ming Tian, Han Pengfei, Liao Junjian, Liu Yi, Liu Yun, Song Zhiwei, Li Hang, Leo Baptistao, Jiang Zilei, Jean Evrard Kouassi

Through goals from Cederic Bakambu &Zhang Yuning, Beijing Guoan took an 2:0 lead. When it seems to be an easy win, Leo Baptistão & Jean Evrard Kouassi scored within 3 mins to equalize for Wuhan Zall. Kim Min-jae failed to mark Jean Evrard Kouassi, who scored the 2:2 equalizer. pic.twitter.com/d1gXqbFt6s — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 6, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Wuhan Zall Prediction

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are currently three points behind Wuhan Zall. Afshin Ghotbi's men will look to reduce the gap but much will depend on the form of Brazilian attackers Muriqui and Matheus, who have been prolific for the club.

Wuhan Zall, on the other hand, will rely on Ivory Coast forward Jean Evrard Kouassi for goals. Former Atletico Madrid and Espanyol forward Leo Baptistao could prove to be a key player as well in what is expected to be an evenly matched encounter.

Prediction: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 2-2 Wuhan Zall

