Shkëndija vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Shkëndija will be up against Ludogorets at the National Arena Todor Proeski on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League playoff round qualifying clash. Both teams will be keen to get a solid headstart in the tie and improve their chances of making it into the main stages of the tournament.
Shkëndija went past The New Saints and FCSB in the Champions League qualification rounds before losing 6-1 on aggregate to Qarabag in the third round and will look to earn a place in the Europa League instead. The Ballists have appeared in the preliminary stages of European football in 13 of the last 14 seasons but are yet to make their debut in the main stages of any of the three UEFA competitions.
Ludogorets have experienced a similar fate this season, having defeated Dinamo Minsk and Rijeka before losing 3-0 on aggregate to Ferencvaros in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers, leading to their relegation to the Europa League qualifiers. The Bulgarian side have only lost one of their last 11 games going into the midweek and will hope to get an advantage by getting a result away from home.
Shkëndija vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
- Shkëndija have appeared in the playoff rounds of the Europa League in three different seasons and have lost each of their six games played at this stage.
- Ludogorets have made it as far as the Round of 32 of the Europa League on four different occasions, most recently in the 2019-20 season.
- The North Macedonian hosts have scored eight goals in two league games played so far this season while their Bulgarian counterparts have scored 11 in five.
Shkëndija vs Ludogorets Prediction
Ballistët are underdogs going into the midweek clash and will need to be at their best to get a result but will receive a boost from being in their home country and hope that will prove enough to avoid defeat.
The Eagles will be hoping to get a win away from home but will likely be satisfied with a draw to leave the tie to be decided in their home stadium next week.
Prediction: Shkëndija 2-2 Ludogorets
Shkëndija vs Ludogorets Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Shkëndija’s last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Shkëndija's last six games)