Shkupi vs Levski Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Shkupi host Levski at the Philip II Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Macedonian side made light work of Hegelmann Litauen in the last round, winning 5-0 on aggregate. All five goals came in a thumping first-leg victory away from home, powered by a four-goal salvo from Renaldo Cephas.

In the return leg, Shkupi were happy to sit back and play for a draw, forcing their Lithuanian rivals to a goalless stalemate.

The Smugglers have never played in a European tournament before, enduring a series of heartbreaks in the qualifiers. Last year, they reached the playoffs stage of the Conference League, but lost 3-1 on aggregate to Kosovan side Ballkani.

Meanwhile, Levski officially began the 2023-24 season of the Purva Liga, the top division in Bulgarian football, two weeks ago. Their opening game ended in a 2-1 loss to CSKA 1948 at home, but they recovered a week later to beat Botev Plovdiv 3-1 on the road.

The Sofia outfit last played in a major European competition in the 2010-11 season when they reached the group stages of the Europa League. However, with four defeats in six games, they went out in the first round.

Shkupi vs Levski Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official encounter between Shkupi and Levski.

Levski have conceded three goals in two official games this season.

Levski's Ricardinho has scored in both their games so far.

Shkupi have won just one of their last nine qualifying matches in Europe, though, that came very recently in a 5-0 win against Hegelmann Litauen on 13 July 2023.

Shkupi have kept a clean sheet in both of their Conference League qualifying matches so far.

Levski have scored a goal in their last four Conference League qualifying matches - all coming from different players: Welton Felipe, Bilal Bari, Ronaldo, Filip Krastev and Wenderson Tsunami.

Shkupi vs Levski Prediction

Shkupi were terrific in the last round of the qualifiers, brilliantly shutting out Litauen while demonstrating a frightening attacking intent in the first leg.

Levski have much less experience in Europe in comparison and their defense has looked shaky so far in the new season. We expect Shkupi to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Shkupi 2-1 Levski

Shkupi vs Levski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shkupi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes