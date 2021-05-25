Shonan Bellmare vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Kawasaki Frontale are set to take on Shonan Bellmare on 26 May at Hiratsuka Kyujo in what promises to be an intriguing J1 League encounter.

The defending champions have absolutely taken the 2021 season by storm, as they are currently unbeaten after 18 games. They have won 15 of their matches thus far, recording a whopping 46 goals in this extended purple patch they are on.

A smashing 3-1 victory at the expense of bottom-dwellers Yokohama FC only added to their confidence. Akihiro Ienaga, Ao Tanaka, Kaoro Mitoma were on target on that occasion.

Shonan Bellmare have been inconsistent this season. After a rather positive start to the campaign, Bellmare have slipped to 14th place on the ladder with just three wins to their credit.

Not many would place their money on the hosts since they have only collected one win from their last five matches.

Also read: Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Shonan Bellmare vs Kawasaki Frontale head-to-head

Much to their despair, Shonan Bellmare have only accumulated three wins against Japanese giants Kawasaki. Frontale, on the other hand, have won three times as many games as their opponents, while five matches have finished as draws.

Shonan Bellmare form guide (J1 League): W-W-D-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (J1 League): L-L-W-D-D

J1 Matchweek 15 Recap: Sagan stall Kashima, Frontale extend lead at the top



📰 READ: https://t.co/b5QVj8JXBA pic.twitter.com/jf3g3sZ3nc — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) May 24, 2021

Shonan Bellmare vs Kawasaki Frontale team news

Shonan Bellmare

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions. Having fallen short of goals so far this term, their strikers Tarik Elyounoussi and Wellington will hope to supply the goals against a robust Kawasaki outfit.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kawasaki Frontale

The league leaders are without a couple of first-team stars in Riyota Oshima and Kazuya Yamamura. Meanwhile, no players have been suspended, much to the relief of manager Toru Oniki.

Injuries: Riyota Oshima and Kazuya Yamamura

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Kawasaki Frontale probable XI

Shonan Bellmare predicted XI (3-5-2): Kosei Tani; Koki Tachi, Hirokazu Ishihara, Satoshi Tanakal; Takuya Okamoto, Ryo Takahashi, Shun Nakamura, Shintaro Nago, Naoki Yamada; Tarik Elyounoussi, Wellington

Kawasaki Frontale predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Kyohei Noborozato, Shogo Taniguchi, Jesiel, Miki Yamane; Reo Hatate, Joao Schmidt, Kazuki Kozuka; Kaoru Mitoma, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga

Shonan Bellmare vs Kawasaki Frontale match prediction

Kawasaki Frontale are not just prolific in front of goal, but are also a proactive team always looking to play with great energy and intensity. They'll prove too good for Shonan Bellmare, whose attackers have not been given enough for their back line to defend.

Ienaga could continue his fine goalscoring form and Kawasaki will claim their 16th win of the J1 League season.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 0-3 Kawasaki Frontale

Also read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)