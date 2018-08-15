Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Should Real Madrid sell Luka Modric?

Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
620   //    15 Aug 2018, 15:50 IST

L
Luka Modric

It’s been a season of change at Real Madrid. First, the manager Zinedine Zidane shocked the world by announcing his departure from the club. Then they snatched Spanish national team manager, Julen Lopetegui two days before the World Cup, which cost him his job. Then came the real shocker. One of the best football players ever, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world with his €112m move to Juventus. The rumours didn’t stop there. 

According to the reports, fellow Serie A club Inter Milan have been targeting a move to sign Real Madrid star Luka Modric during this transfer window. His agent too confirmed that he wanted to leave Real Madrid to join the Serie A giants. 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, however, put an end to the rumour, saying only the club that meets Modric’s €750m release clause can sign the player. 

Real Madrid’s stand on Modric is understandable. He had played a crucial role as Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League trophies. His displays at the World Cup has shown that he still has plenty to offer. But we are now exploring whether it is time for Real Madrid to cash in on the Croatian or not?

Modric’s career at Real Madrid could not have started in a worse way as he was selected as the worst signing of the year in his first year at the club. But since then, he has come a long way. He has won 14 trophies in his six years at the club and has played a crucial role in it.

So it comes with a huge surprise when the statistics say, Real Madrid are actually better in La Liga without Modric. 

In the 166 games Modric played for the club, Real Madrid have won 115 times, i.e. 69% of the games and without him, that number is at 76% as they took all three points on 47 of the 62 games. To sum up, Real Madrid have won 2.4 points without the Croatian, compared to 2.2 with the Croatian international.

Another argument that supports Modric’s style is what is happening behind the scene. 

With Zidane’s and Ronaldo’s departures, Real Madrid are in a phase of transition. With the appointment of Lopetegui, comes a change in style as well and people are still debating if Modric would fit in.

Zidane’s team focussed on movement with the ball while Lopetegui trained his Spanish team for patient build-up. This means midfielders will have to play the role as ball-carriers. It is a role that fits well on Modric. But Kroos, Isco, and Casemiro could arguably do it better.

As I said before, Real Madrid have opted against splashing the cash in the market as they want to develop young players like Asensio and Isco. The signings of Álvaro Odriozola, Vinícius Júnior, and Andriy Lunin are part of this strategy.

While Kovacic may have left Real Madrid for this season, Dani Ceballos is still on their books. So if they are looking for a long-term partner for Casemiro, then offloading Modric in this window will be ideal.

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly ready to leave Bayern for Real Madrid. He is a player well known by Lopetegui, having managed him during his stint with Spain. Selling Modric will also free up much-needed space in the wage bill, that will boost future moves for Mbappe, Neymar or Hazard.

With this article, the author is not trying to establish Real Madrid should sell Luka Modric, but he is merely implying that such a move won’t be a bad idea. With Inter ready to pay a substantial amount for Modric, this window would be the best one to sell the player.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Luka Modric Thiago Alcantara Zinedine Zidane Football Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Blogger, Writer, Virtual Assistant and an Avid reader.
Real Madrid superstar's agent confirms he will leave the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid readying a €100 million bid to sign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid's President Pérez reveals Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star to request transfer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star to remain at the club after...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid superstar can leave for €750 million
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Luka Modric should join Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid Set to Lose Midfield Star to Serie A...
RELATED STORY
REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan? 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us