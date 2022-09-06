Sivasspor vs Slavia Praha prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Sivasspor will host Slavia Praha at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadi in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The Braves are set to play in only their second European tournament, having previously qualified for the Europa League group stage in the 2020-21 season. A 5-1 aggregate defeat to Swedish side Malmo in the Europa League playoffs put them into the Conference League, marking their competitive European debut.

Slavia, meanwhile, are no strangers to the tournament, however, reaching the quarterfinals of its competition's inaugural edition last season. They will hope for another deep run. Their bright run of form right now - four wins in five games across competitions - holds them in good stead.

Sivasspor vs Slavia Praha Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between Sivasspor and Slavia.

Sivasspor Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Slavia Praha Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Sivasspor vs Slavia Praha Team News

Sivasspor

The Braves have a clean bill of health coming into this game. Ugur Ciftci was sent off in the league game on Saturday. However, his suspension doesn't apply in European games, so he's available to play.

Leke James should continue to lead the line despite not scoring in his last four games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slavia Praha

Jan Boril is out with a knee injury, Vaclav Jurecka is nursing a muscle problem, while David Hovorka is facing an extended spell on the sidelines following a cruciate ligament surgery in June.

Injured: Jan Boril, Vaclav Jurecka, David Hovorka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sivasspor vs Slavia Praha Predicted XIs

Sivasspor (4-1-4-1): Ali Sasal Vural; Murat Paluli, Dimitrios Goutas, Aaron Appindangoye, Ugur Ciftci; Kader Keita; Clinton N'Jie, Hakan Arslan, Charis Charisis, Max Gradel; Leke James.

Slavia Praha (4-2-3-1): Ales Mandous; Ivan Schranz, Taras Kacharaba, Eduardo Santos, David Jurasek; Petr Sevcík, Tomas Holes; Moses Usor, Ondrej Lingr, Matej Jurasek; Stanislav Tecl.

Sivasspor vs Slavia Praha Prediction

Sivasspor are vastly inexperienced compared to their counterparts from the Czech Republic. Their stuttering form right now doesn't hold them in good stead either.

Slavia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning four and scoring 20 goals, showcasing their attacking prowess. All signs point to an away win.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Slavia Praha

