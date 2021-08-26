Six-goal Arsenal gather momentum at the right time ahead of Manchester City showdown

For those who did not pay attention to the mid-week matches, the news is that Arsenal won by six goals to nil against West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing start to the season, having failed to win in any of their opening two Premier League matches.

However, they managed to turn everything around on Wednesday night. Mikel Arteta named a very attacking line-up against the Baggies and the players duly delivered.

For the first time this season, Arsenal looked really sharp and clinical in front of goal as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette ran riots at the Hawthorns.

Arsenal thumps West Brom

It’s been a difficult time for Arteta, who had to start the season without several first-team members. However, the Spaniard finally had a full house to call upon against West Brom.

In his first start of the season, Aubameyang proved his importance to the club by hitting a sensational hat-trick in front of the teeming away supporters.

But the Gabonese striker was not the only one who shone on Wednesday; Saka, Martin Odegaard and Pepe were equally in impressive form as the Gunners beat the Championship side 6-0.

Arsenal will now face AFC Wimbledon in the next round of the Carabao Cup but they have every right to enjoy the moment as the team aims to replicate such form in the Premier League.

Arsenal have started a league campaign with two defeats and zero goals for the first time in their history.



Gunners gather momentum ahead of Manchester City clash

West Brom are definitely not the toughest opponent around, but Arsenal needed such a convincing win to build momentum ahead of Saturday’s big game against Manchester City.

After failing to win in their two previous league matches, the Gunners’ first win of the season has come at the right time and could give the team a huge lift.

"Overall I'm very happy. We're really disappointed we haven't won yet in the Premier League, but the players are together," Arteta told Sky Sports after the game.

"When you lose the most important thing is to win the next match as quickly as possible, score some good goals and get some confidence, and get a clean sheet.

"There were players that needed goals and minutes, so in general it was a very positive night."

Arsenal are clearly underdogs against Manchester City, but the Gunners’ morale-boosting win over West Brom is exactly what they need ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Pep Guardiola’s side.

