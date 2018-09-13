Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Six Shades of Dope: Ranking Nike's Third Kits

Andy Mukolo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:33 IST

Ent
Los Rojiblancos

This time around, Nike's alternative apparel templates were immersed in the rich history, tradition and cultural values of its esteemed clients.

Aerial maps of geographical locations affiliated with FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, AS Roma, Inter and Tottenham were ingeniously incorporated in this year's third kit designs.

Here's how Nike's 2018/19 alternative kits rank, in my opinion at least.

#6 Atletico Madrid

“This season our designers have been taking inspiration from the urban environment, which provides the backdrop to clubs and their fanbases,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “With Atlético, the symbolic value of the fountain gave us the creative spark for the colour palette and the dynamic combination of blue and orange."

The metaphorical focal point of Atlético’s 2018/19 third kit is the glorious Fountain of Neptune -located at the centre of Madrid Plaza- around which Los Rojiblancos supporters gather to celebrate historical triumphs.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Complemented by silver-metallic brandings and logos, the upper half of Tottenham's 2018-19 third kit -Neptune with a touch of lighter green- features an aerial depiction of the Haringey territory, North London; a geographical location Tottenham Hotspur supporters call their own.


The unusual Neptune green design is believed to have been inspired by “a combination of modern sport, territorial pride and Spurs’ heritage”. Mauricio Pochettino's men launched the apparel in their season opener vs Newcastle at St. James Park.

#4 FC Barcelona

Weird? Depends on one's definition of the word. Bold and beautiful? It's hard to disagree.

Light crimson with claret applications and cutting an angular swathe from the left shoulder to right hem, Barcelona's 2018-19 kit features a graphic print inspired by the Avinguda Diagonal, one of the Catalan city’s most famous streets.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Daniele De Rossi Luciano Spalletti Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10
Andy Mukolo
ANALYST
Barcelona's Third Kit Has Been Leaked
RELATED STORY
5 Players that Deserved to be Nominated for UEFA Player...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 number 10s in Football right now
RELATED STORY
Chelsea launch their third kit with a special in-built...
RELATED STORY
5 players who left European football too soon
RELATED STORY
Top 7 defensive midfielders in the world
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 times clubs massively overpaid for players
RELATED STORY
5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's 5-man Summer Wishlist
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us