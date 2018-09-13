Six Shades of Dope: Ranking Nike's Third Kits

Los Rojiblancos

This time around, Nike's alternative apparel templates were immersed in the rich history, tradition and cultural values of its esteemed clients.

Aerial maps of geographical locations affiliated with FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, AS Roma, Inter and Tottenham were ingeniously incorporated in this year's third kit designs.

Here's how Nike's 2018/19 alternative kits rank, in my opinion at least.

#6 Atletico Madrid

“This season our designers have been taking inspiration from the urban environment, which provides the backdrop to clubs and their fanbases,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “With Atlético, the symbolic value of the fountain gave us the creative spark for the colour palette and the dynamic combination of blue and orange."

The metaphorical focal point of Atlético’s 2018/19 third kit is the glorious Fountain of Neptune -located at the centre of Madrid Plaza- around which Los Rojiblancos supporters gather to celebrate historical triumphs.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Complemented by silver-metallic brandings and logos, the upper half of Tottenham's 2018-19 third kit -Neptune with a touch of lighter green- features an aerial depiction of the Haringey territory, North London; a geographical location Tottenham Hotspur supporters call their own.

The unusual Neptune green design is believed to have been inspired by “a combination of modern sport, territorial pride and Spurs’ heritage”. Mauricio Pochettino's men launched the apparel in their season opener vs Newcastle at St. James Park.

#4 FC Barcelona

Weird? Depends on one's definition of the word. Bold and beautiful? It's hard to disagree.

Light crimson with claret applications and cutting an angular swathe from the left shoulder to right hem, Barcelona's 2018-19 kit features a graphic print inspired by the Avinguda Diagonal, one of the Catalan city’s most famous streets.

