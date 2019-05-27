SK Awards: Bundesliga - 5 best full-backs of the season

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 98 // 27 May 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern won their 28th Bundesliga title

The 2018-19 Bundesliga season has come to an end with Bayern Munich winning their seventh consecutive league title after edging past Borussia Dortmund on the final day.

The Bavarian giants ended the league with 78 points followed by Borussia Dortmund on 76, RB Leipzig with 66, and Bayer Leverkusen finishing the top 4 with 58 points.

Without further ado, Let's take a look at 5 of the best left back's in this season in the Bundesliga.

#5. Nico Schulz - Hoffenheim

The 26-year old's impressive performances have seen him moving from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

One of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga this season, Nico Schulz's impressive performances this season have earned him a move from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund.

The German international has made 30 (29 starts) appearances in the league and has been involved in 6 goals for the Kraichgauer (1 goal, 5 assists).

The full-back has averaged 1.1 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 1 clearance per match at a 78% pass success rate. The offensive side has been equally good for the 26-year old averaging 1 shot, 2 key passes, 1.1 crosses and 1 dribble per match.

#4. Danny Da Costa - Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the star performers for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

One of the few players who has started every match in the Bundesliga this season, Danny da Costa has been one of the key performers in Eintracht Frankfurt's season.

Advertisement

The 25-year old has started all 34 matches in the league and has been involved in 6 goals (2 goals, 4 assists) for Die Adler this season.

The right-back has averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.9 interception, 1.6 clearance and 0.3 blocks per match. The offensive side of the 25-year old has seen him making 0.6 shots, 1 key pass, 0.8 dribbles, and 0.6 crosses per match.

1 / 2 NEXT