×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Awards: Bundesliga - 5 best full-backs of the season 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    27 May 2019, 09:16 IST

Bayern won their 28th Bundesliga title
Bayern won their 28th Bundesliga title

The 2018-19 Bundesliga season has come to an end with Bayern Munich winning their seventh consecutive league title after edging past Borussia Dortmund on the final day.

The Bavarian giants ended the league with 78 points followed by Borussia Dortmund on 76, RB Leipzig with 66, and Bayer Leverkusen finishing the top 4 with 58 points.

Without further ado, Let's take a look at 5 of the best left back's in this season in the Bundesliga.

#5. Nico Schulz - Hoffenheim


The 26-year old's impressive performances have seen him moving from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
The 26-year old's impressive performances have seen him moving from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

One of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga this season, Nico Schulz's impressive performances this season have earned him a move from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund.

The German international has made 30 (29 starts) appearances in the league and has been involved in 6 goals for the Kraichgauer (1 goal, 5 assists).

The full-back has averaged 1.1 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 1 clearance per match at a 78% pass success rate. The offensive side has been equally good for the 26-year old averaging 1 shot, 2 key passes, 1.1 crosses and 1 dribble per match.

#4. Danny Da Costa - Eintracht Frankfurt


One of the star performers for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.
One of the star performers for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

One of the few players who has started every match in the Bundesliga this season, Danny da Costa has been one of the key performers in Eintracht Frankfurt's season.

Advertisement

The 25-year old has started all 34 matches in the league and has been involved in 6 goals (2 goals, 4 assists) for Die Adler this season.

The right-back has averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.9 interception, 1.6 clearance and 0.3 blocks per match. The offensive side of the 25-year old has seen him making 0.6 shots, 1 key pass, 0.8 dribbles, and 0.6 crosses per match.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Joshua Kimmich Achraf Hakimi Mouh Bundesliga Teams
Advertisement
SK Awards: Bundesliga 2018/19 - Bundesliga Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund have lost their chance to win the Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker Combined XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Bundesliga Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Exclusive: "Klopp has found new purpose with Liverpool,"reveals Dortmund legend Patrick Owomoyela in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us