SK Awards: Premier League - 10 Best Players of the Season

Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard.

The Premier League 2018-19 has come to an end, with Manchester City extending their dominance in the English football by securing their second consecutive title. They were closely followed by Liverpool, who fell just one point short of them in the final standings and had to settle for a second place finish.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur finished third and fourth respectively, with Arsenal and Manchester United rounding up the top six. On the other end of the table, Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town were the three teams relegated to the Championship.

On that note, here's the list of top 10 Players of the Premier League 2018-19 season

#10 Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho played a huge role in Wolves success during the 2018-19 season

Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers signed Joao Moutinho for £5 million from AS Monaco at the start of the 2018-19 season, and it proved to be a brilliant move by the club.

The 32-year-old played a huge role in Wolves' highest ever finish in the English league system since 1980 and was awarded the Club's Player of the Year accolade for his contributions. He registered one goal and eight assists in the 38 games that he played during the 2018-19 season.

#9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang won the Premier League Golden Boot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window of 2018 and created havoc in the Premier League by scoring 10 goals in his 13 games during his first six months at the Emirates.

He continued his remarkable form during the 2018-2019 season as well, scoring 22 goals in 36 games for the Gunners, finishing as the division's joint-top goalscorer alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gabonese international was also the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Month accolade for October 2018.

