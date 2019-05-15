SK Awards: Premier League - 5 Best Wingers of the Season

Eden Hazard -Chelsea FC

We have seen one of the most dramatic Premier League seasons this term. After a long journey of 38 game-weeks, we have finally found the champions. Again, it's Pep Guardiola's men who have clinched the trophy for the second consecutive time.

Manchester City had somehow managed to beat Liverpool by a single point to become the champions of England. After watching this kind of crazy title race, one can't deny that the Premier League is the most exciting league in the world.

As the league has already been finished, it's time to reward some of the best players who have done a superb job for their respective teams throughout the 2018-19 season. In this article, we are going to look at the wingers who have provided enough for their sides.

The wingers always try to use their pace and skills to exploit the space between the opposing defenders and help out other forwards to score more and more goals.

This season, there were a number of wingers, who have not only scored goals but also helped their teammates in scoring goals. Here are the top five wingers who have proved their class this season in the English Premier League.

#5 Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser- AFC Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser is a Scottish footballer who plays for AFC Bournemouth in the right wing position. Fraser joined Bournemouth back in 2013. Since then, the 25-year-old has played over 150 matches for The Poppies.

Although the club finished the season from the 14th position in the points table with 45 points from 38 matches, the Scottish wizard has proved his worth for the club by showcasing some quality performances throughout the season. Ryan scored seven goals and provided 14 assists for The Cherries.

Rayn can play as the right midfielder as well as the right winger. He becomes dangerous when he finds the space between the defenders. He likes to sprint with the ball at his feet. His running ability makes him one of the most dangerous wingers out there in the Premier League.

A few teams could go for a raw talent like Ryan Fraser in the upcoming transfer market, and If he gets a better a deal, he should leave his current side to become one of the best in the World.

