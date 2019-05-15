SK Awards: Premier League - Best Team of the Season

Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Aguero

The 2018-19 Premier League season has come to an end with Manchester City retaining their English crown. Liverpool finished second in the league table, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur rounding up the top four.

Arsenal and Manchester United finished fifth and sixth respectively. On the other hand, Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town are the three teams relegated to the Championship.

Right on this note, here's the best XI of the Premier League 2018-19 season.

All stats via whoscored.com and premierleague.com.

Goalkeeper

Lukasz Fabiański: The Polish international enjoyed a stunning season with West Ham United and was named as the Club's Player of the Season last week.

The Hammers' managed to finish in the top-10 despite losing all of their opening four games of the campaign and Fabianski played a huge role in it. Former Swansea man featured in every game for the East Londoners during the 2018-19 season, keeping seven clean sheets.

He made 148 saves last season, along with six sweeper clearances and 17 punches.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The English international has grown rapidly in the last two seasons and established himself among the best full-backs in Europe. The 20-year-old assisted 12 goals during their 2018-19 season, which is a record for a defender in the Premier League history.

His defensive side of the game also received a lot of applause and he averaged 2.1 tackles, 2.1 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game last season.

Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City's explosive attack often overshadowed their defence and the Cityzen's backline rarely gets the credit it deserves. The Manchester-based club conceded just three goals in their last 14 league games of the season, which proved vital in securing the English crown.

The French international, Ayermic Laporte, impressed with his performances during that period and was included in the PFA Player of the Team. Former Athletic Bilbao man played 35 games during the 2018-19 season and averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 2.7 clearances per game.

Virgil van Dijk: The most expensive defender in history, Virgil van Dijk, impressed one and all with his performances during the 2018-19 season. The Dutch international featured in all games for the Reds' last season and helped them finish the season with the best defensive record.

He won the PFA Player of the Season accolade for his exploits and was also included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Andrew Robertson: From relegating from the Premier League with Hull City in 2017 to guiding Liverpool to two consecutive finals, Andrew Robertson's career saw remarkable growth in the last few seasons.

The Scottish international is arguably the best left-back in the Premier League and he played a massive role in the Reds' success during the 2018-19 season. He made 36 appearances for the Merseysiders and contributed 11 assists to his team. Defensively, he averaged 2.2 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game in the recently concluded season.

Midfielders

Fernandinho: Despite being 34, Fernandinho is still an integral part of the Manchester City squad. The Brazillian international made 29 appearances for the Cityzens during the 2018-19 season and averaged 70.7 passes, 2 tackles, and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Joao Moutinho: One of the bargain signings of the season, Joao Moutinho played a crucial role in making Wolverhampton Wanderers' first season back in the Premier League a huge success. He featured in 38 games for the Wolves during the 2018-19 season, contributing one goal and eight assists.

Bernardo Silva: Kevin de Bruyne's absence gave Bernardo Silva the chance to take a central stage at the Etihad Stadium and the Portuguese international took it with both the hands. The 24-year-old played 36 league games during the 2018-19 season, contributing seven goals and seven assists.

Attackers

Sadio Mane finished as the joint-top goalscorer alongside Mohamed Salah and Aubameyang

Raheem Sterling: One of the best English wingers of his generation, Raheem Sterling is improving remarkably with every passing year. The 24-year-old played 34 games during the 2018-19 season, registering 17 goals and 10 assists.

He won the PFA Young Player of the Season award for his wonderful performances and was also included in the PFA Team of the Season.

Sergio Aguero: The pivot point of Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero is often regarded as one of the best strikers in the world of football. The Argentine scored 21 goals during the 2018-19 season, finishing the campaign with 20+ goals for the fifth consecutive time.

Sadio Mane: The Senegalese international showed great consistency in his performances throughout the season and finished as the joint top scorer (22 goals) in the Premier League alongside Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.