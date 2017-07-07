EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City set to sign Ligue 1 star as their summer splurge continues

Manchester City plug a big hole at the back.

Guardiola finally set to make a breakthrough

What’s the story?

Manchester City are set to make Benjamin Mendy their latest signing this off-season, league sources have told Sportskeeda. The Frenchman, who plays as a left-back, starred for AS Monaco last season as the side from the principality lifted the Ligue 1 title ahead of heavy favourites PSG in addition to making the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

According to sources close to the situation, “Mendy has agreed to everything and is a City player - bar a medical and official announcement. Everything agreed before the international break. Pep Guardiola has told him to come back on Monday to tie up any loose ends.“

In case you didn’t know...

After a trophyless first season at the helm of City for Guardiola (the first of his managerial career), the Spaniard has been backed to revamp the side according to his wishes. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has already roped in Bernardo Silva and Ederson this summer whilst also signing Barcelona wonderkid Eric Garcia for the youth team.

The heart of the matter

Mendy is set to pen a five-year-deal which will fetch him £100k a week. Monaco, meanwhile are set to bag £39m (€45m) from the deal, Sportskeeda can reveal.

Manchester City’s pursuit of a left-back was an open secret. The position was one that caused Guardiola the most trouble last season and needed reinforcement after Gael Clichy’s departure left Aleksander Kolarov as the only recognised left-back in the squad.

Mendy, who grew up in Longjumeau, in Southern Paris began his career in the famed academy of Ligue 2 side Le Havre – the same one which produced the likes of Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet, Riyad Mahrez and Steve Mandanda.

His first breakthrough arrived when Marseille came calling after he had made 57 appearances for Le Havre.

The fast-paced left-back broke through on the scene in 2013 under Marcelo Bielsa. His robust performances didn’t go unnoticed (81 appearances for the Ligue 1 side) and last summer, Monaco signed him up on a five-year deal. And withing the space of 12 months, the pacy left-back is set for his big pay day.

Author’s take

The signing should bring an end to the saga that has seen City being linked to a number of left backs. Sportskeeda are confident of this deal being completed by next week and in this inflated market, shelling out £40 million for Mendy seems reasonable enough for a side that is said to have a seemingly bottomless coffer.

The Frenchman has all the attributes that one looks for in a modern day wingback – pacy, strong and good enough to worry the opposition defence, Guardiola would be delighted to have pulled off this deal.