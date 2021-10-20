SK Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

SK Sturm Graz entertain Real Sociedad at Stadion Graz-Liebenau in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in the competition after two games and have suffered back-to-back defeats. They were humbled 4-1 in their last game by PSV. They are in better form in the Austrian Bundesliga and are currently second in the standings.

Real Sociedad are also winless in the competition and have played two draws so far, with their previous outing ending in a 1-1 stalemate against Monaco. They have put in solid performances in La Liga and currently occupy the pole position in the table.

SK Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive fixture between the two sides. The hosts have faced Spanish opponents four times and have lost all their games so far.

Meawhile, Los Txuri-Urdin have squared off against Austrian opponents twice, winning one and playing out a draw in the second one.

SK Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

SK Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad Team News

SK Sturm Graz

Sandro Ingolitsch is a long-term absentee on account of a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to be back in the fold by January. Otar Kiteishvili suffered a knee injury against PSV and has been ruled out for the game with no date of return yet available for the attacking midfielder.

Injured: Sandro Ingolitsch, Otar Kiteishvili

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernández, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi and Mikel Oyarzabal have been ruled out of the game with injuries. Diego Rico and Ander Barrenetxea are close to marking their return from injury but the game comes too soon for the duo.

Asier Illarramendi has also trained but remains a doubt for the trip to Austria.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Diego Rico, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

SK Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Jon Stankovic, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro; Adnan Januzaj, Portu, Alexander Isak

SK Sturm Graz vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad will be making a trip to Austria just four days after their La Liga fixture. This might have an impact on the outcome of the game and, combined with the absence of Oyarbazal, we don't expect them to score a lot of goals here.

The hosts have scored just one goal and conceded five thus far, so a narrow win for the Spanish side looks the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 0-1 Real Sociedad

