Skakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid face-off against each other at the NSC Olimpiyskiy on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League Group B game.

The visitors are in a grey patch of form recently, having struggled to gather consistency domestically and in Europe.

This weekend, Zinedine Zidane's side lost 2-1 to Alaves and slipped further down the La Liga table.

While they are seven points off leaders Real Sociedad in the Spanish top-flight, Los Blancos began their UCL campaign with a draw and loss. A victory here, however, would see Real Madrid go through to the knockout stages after defeating Inter Milan last week.

Shakhar, on the contrary, have suffered two devastating setbacks to Borussia Monchengladbach, conceding 10 goals in two matches against the Germans. Should the Ukranian Premier League giants win this game, they would be level on seven points with Real Madrid.

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Head-to-head

Across a total of three matches against each other, Real Madrid hold the slight advantage with a couple of wins.

Shakhtar did defeat the Spanish powerhouse 3-2 in the reverse fixture, thanks to a Raphael Varane own-goal and strikes from Tete and Manor Salomon.

Shakhtar form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Real Madrid form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Team News

Luis Castro has a host of injury problems in his Shakhtar side

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar are riddled with injuries to a handful of their first-team players including Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily and Dentinho. That leaves manager Luis Castro with limited options in various areas, although he will not tinker too much with the combination that has remained unbeaten in the Ukrainian first division since September.

Injuries: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily, Dentinho.

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

🔥 Tete's winner in the match in Dnipro ⚽#Dnipro1Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/qCm2HOYg3S — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 29, 2020

Eden Hazard will face another spell on the sidelines for Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Owing to another muscle problem, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard limped off in the 2-1 defeat against Alaves. He is set to remain sidelined alongside the likes of Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde.

Luka Jovic is ruled out of the fixture, while Alvaro Odriozola is a fitness doubt due to a suspected calf issue.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde

Doubtful: Alvaro Odriozola

Suspensions/unavailable: Luka Jovic

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Probable XI

Shakhtar Donetsk predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Dodo, Valerii Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Marcos Cipriano; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Manor Solomon; Junior Moraes

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Prediction

Shakhhar's front three will cause Real Madrid numerous problems with their speed and ability to counter-attack quickly.

Despite a couple of scares in the game, we expect the La Liga champions to get over the line and secure victory in Ukraine.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid

