Real Madrid Transfer News: Club handed massive injury blow, Blancos legend could depart from the club next summer, and more — 28th November 2020

Real Madrid are just hours away from returning to LaLiga Santander action with a home game against Alaves. The Blancos were dangerously close to a dangerous predicament in the UEFA Champions League should they have lost to Internazionale, but they registered a relatively comfortable 2-0 win to bring their European campaign back on track.

Zinedine Zidane would hope that the crucial win injects a sense of momentum into their league run as well after enduring a rather tricky start to their season with two losses and two draws in their opening nine games of the season so far. Ahead of their upcoming LaLiga game, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Everton and Juventus set to battle for Isco

Real Madrid star Isco in action

Real Madrid midfielder Isco looks set to depart from the club in the near future, with several clubs lining up for his signature. As per reports from Spain, it is two clubs in particular — Everton and Juventus — who lead the race for his services.

A report from AS says that the Bianconeri and the Toffees are the teams best placed to sign Isco. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have already one signed out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker in James Rodriguez in the summer, and the Colombian has had a superb start to life at Goodison Park. Isco enjoyed a great spell under the Italian coach, and he could rekindle that partnership with a Premier League move.

Isco has scored his first Champions League knockout goal since May 2017.



Andrea Pirlo's Juventus are known to be keen admirers of the Spanish playmaker as well, and Isco could potentially be available for a cut-price fee as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022. The 28-year-old has racked up just 285 minutes of football this year for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal set for another spell on the sidelines

Dani Carvajal has picked up another injury

Real Madrid seem like they just can't catch a break with their list of injuries this year. The Spanish champions have faced an astonishing number of injuries and unavailable players already this year, and Dani Carvajal is the latest addition to the list.

The Spanish international had just recently recovered from an injury and returned to first-team action for Zidane's side after missing out on first-team action for a few months. He was deputised for by the likes of Nacho, Ferland Mendy, and Lucas Vazquez.

However, he has now picked up another injury which will see him sidelined once again. Real Madrid confirmed on their official website that he suffered an injury in the right adductor muscle, and the extent of his absence is yet to be confirmed.

No sight of contract extensions for Luka Modric or Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric

While Sergio Ramos' future at the club has been the major talking point of Real Madrid's transfer business ahead of the January transfer window, there are two other players who could potentially depart the club for free next summer. Both Lucas Vazquez and former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric's deals are set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign and could be free to speak to potential suitors in January ahead of a free transfer.

Zidane expressed that he would like Vazquez to stay, while Modric has already said that he would like to retire at the club. However, MARCA say that Real Madrid are yet to begin talks with either of the players and that they could potentially be allowed to leave the club for free come summer.

