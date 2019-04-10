Slavia Prague vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Slavia Prague, Chelsea Injury News, Suspension Lists and more

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 132 // 10 Apr 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Slavia Prague vs Chelsea FC- Europa League 2018-19

Chelsea will travel to the Czech Republic to take on SK Slavia in their Europa League quarter-final first leg clash at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday night.

This could be an easy encounter for the English side and one would expect Maurizio Sarri to make some changes in the Blues' line-up, with Chelsea still being involved in the top-four race in the Premier League. On the other hand, the Czech outfit will be looking to give a hard time to the visiting team in front of their ponderous home crowd.

Chelsea come into the game on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over West Ham United on Monday night, with Eden Hazard scoring both goals, while SK Slavia thrashed Dukla 5-1 in the Czech league last weekend.

Team news:

There is not much to write about Chelsea as all their players are fit and fine, ahead of the trip to the Czech Republic. Marcos Alonso could make his return to the starting line-up in the left-back position.

Prague are set to miss their star midfielder Tomáš Souček as he was shown his third yellow card of the competition against Sevilla in the Round of 16 second leg.

Slavia Prague's Predicted starting XI (3-5-2):

Slavia Prague could stun Chelsea on their home ground

SK Slavia could stun the travellers as they did Sevilla in the previous round of the competition. This time, they should play in the 3-5-2 formation, which would strengthen their team both defensively as offensively. Ondrej Kolar should start under the bars, while Ondřej Kúdela, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Simon Deli could be the three centre-backs.

Ibrahim Benjamin Traore, Jaromir Zmrhal and Alex Kral are expected to start the encounter as the midfielders, while Lukas Masopust and Jan Boril should play as the wing-backs, with both of them being in good form. Miroslav Stoch and Milan Skoda are likely to lead the line for the hosts.

Prague- Predicted XI

Advertisement

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Eden Hazard single-handedly destroyed West Ham United

Sarri could play his team in a 4-3-3 formation which would enable him to make some changes to his starting line-up. Kepa Arrizabalaga should start in goal for the visitors, while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could pair up at the heart of Chelsea's defence, with Alonso and Davide Zappacosta playing as the left-back and the right-back respectively.

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic could form Chelsea's midfield. Hazard should be rested as Pedro and Willian are expected to play on the wings, with Olivier Giroud being the lone striker.

Chelsea- Predicted XI

Advertisement