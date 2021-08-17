Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of qualifiers this week as Slavia Prague take on Legia Warsaw on Thursday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to step up to the plate this week.

Slavia Prague have an impressive squad and have a fair share of experience on the European front. The Czech giants were stunned by Ferencvaros last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Legia Warsaw will be intent on qualifying for the UEFA Europa League this year and have a point to prove in this game. The Polish outfit failed to overcome Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month and will need to be at its best against Slavia Prague.

Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

Slavia Prague have never played an official game against Legia Warsaw and will be up against a stern challenge this week. The Czech outfit did manage to cause Ferencvaros a few problems last week and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Legia Warsaw are an experienced outfit and will look to seize the initiative in this match. Both teams will have to adapt to their opponents' style of play this week to secure a first-leg advantage.

Slavia Prague form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Legia Warsaw form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw Team News

Slavia Prague have a point to prove

Slavia Prague

Ondrej Kudela is serving a ban at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Lukas Provod and David Hovorka are recuperating from long-term injuries and are ruled out of this match.

Injured: David Hovorka, Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ondrej Kudela

Tomas Pekhart could feature in this game

Legia Warsaw

Tomas Pekhart is back from Euro 2020 and will likely be available for selection in this game. Legia Warsaw are unlikely to experiment with a winning combination going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, David Zima, Taras Kacharaba, Oscar Dorley; Tomas Holes, Petr Sevcik; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Ivan Schranz

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Vegard Kongsro; Ernest Muci, Liquinhas, Mahir Emreli

Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Slavia Prague were impressive in the Europa League last season and many of their players have proved their mettle at Euro 2020. The likes of Tomas Holes and Petr Sevcik can be dominant midfield forces on their day and will want to be at their best in this match.

Legia Warsaw are perfectly capable of holding their own in this fixture and can pose a threat on the counter. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to play out a draw in the first leg.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-1 Legia Warsaw

