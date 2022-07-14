Sligo Rovers FC vs Bala Town FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Sligo Rovers FC are back in action with another important UEFA Conference League fixture this week as they take on Bala Town FC at the Showgrounds Sligo on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Sligo Rovers FC vs Bala Town FC Preview

Bala Town FC finished in second place in Group A of the Cymru Premier and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side edged Cliftonville to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sligo Rovers, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Rovers eased past Shelbourne by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this qualifier.

Sligo Rovers FC vs Bala Town FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sligo Rovers FC have a good record against Bala Town FC and have won the only game played between the two teams.

Sligo Rovers FC are a total of 19 points behind league-leaders and reigning champions Shamrock Rovers and will need to turn their league campaign around this month.

Bala Town FC edged Aberystwyth to a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in the Welsh Cup but crashed out after a penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals.

Bala Town FC won their last four matches in the regular season last year and will look to revive their momentum ahead of a new campaign.

Sligo Rovers FC are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and are in impressive form at the moment.

Sligo Rovers FC vs Bala Town FC Prediction

Sligo Rovers are in excellent form at the moment and managed to edge their Welsh rivals to a 2-1 victory. The Irish outfit can pack a punch on its day and will look to take another step towards qualification.

Bala Town FC have stepped up on the domestic front but are yet to hit their stride in a European competition. Sligo Rovers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sligo Rovers 2-1 Bala Town FC

Sligo Rovers FC vs Bala Town FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sligo Rovers FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sligo Rovers FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aidan Keena to score - Yes

